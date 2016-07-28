BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester

A writer from Stockport has been named on the longlist for the 2016 Man Booker prize.

Wyl Menmuir

Wyl Menmuir, a graduate of Manchester Metropolitan University, is one of four debut novelists to be named in the list of 13 authors.

He has written a novel about a man who buys a house in an isolated village, billed as an "unsettling tale exploring the impact of loss".

Also in the running is double Man Booker winner J M Coetzee. He could become the first author to win the prize three times having previously won in 1983 and 1999.