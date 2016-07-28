BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester

Live updates from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
Weather: More rain and drizzle on the way
BBC Weather
Northern areas will be cloudy with rain or drizzle for much of the night, but this should slowly clear by dawn.
In the south, there'll be isolated showers and bright spells during the evening, but it may cloud over with patchy rain or drizzle tonight.
Stockport author on Man Booker longlist
A writer from Stockport has been named on the longlist for the 2016 Man Booker prize.
Wyl Menmuir, a graduate of Manchester Metropolitan University, is one of four debut novelists to be named in the list of 13 authors.
He has written a novel about a man who buys a house in an isolated village, billed as an "unsettling tale exploring the impact of loss".
Also in the running is double Man Booker winner J M Coetzee. He could become the first author to win the prize three times having previously won in 1983 and 1999.
Cheshire antibiotics project to create 75 jobs
Phil McCann
Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News
Seventy five jobs are going to be created at Cheshire's Alderley Park pharmaceutical hub, as part of a global effort to stop some drugs becoming useless.
The former AstraZeneca site will be one of five locations worldwide taking part in an initiative announced by Barack Obama to develop new types of antibiotics.
It’s part of a push to deal with a growing number of infections which are resistant to the drugs.
Travel: Accident causes road closure in Trafford
BBC Travel
Seymour Grove in Trafford is closed in both directions between Ayres Road and Welney Road junction because of an accident.
More on BBC Travel
Driver in Salford police chase held on suspicion of robbery and serious assault
The driver of a car at the centre of a dramatic police chase in Salford was arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery and serious assault.
Four people were arrested after officers followed an Audi from Burnage, South Manchester, through to Salford Crescent train station earlier.
Police said the driver and passengers fled from the car on to the rail tracks before they were apprehended.
The three other men were held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, Greater Manchester Police said.
Football: Man City ace Nasri 'out because of weight'
BBC Sport
Samir Nasri has not played in pre-season for Manchester City because he is carrying "a bit of weight", says boss Pep Guardiola.
Nasri out because of weight - Guardiola
Samir Nasri has not played in pre-season for Manchester City because he is carrying "a bit of weight", says boss Pep Guardiola.Read more
Latest headlines from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire
Patients Association: Stepping Hill ward closure 'the thin edge of the wedge'
The Patients Association has said the closure of a ward and staff cuts at Stepping Hill Hospital is the "thin end of the wedge".
Chief executive Katherine Murphy said it was "very worrying for both patients and staff".
She said patients will be concerned about where they will have to go for treatment and it may mean some patients struggle to access services.
She said: “Whilst we share the greatest sympathy for the hard working and dedicated staff who will lose their jobs, we also have to think of the consequences for patients.
"Why should patients and staff pay the price for huge NHS wastage over the years and government cuts?”
Football: Oldham sign ex-Millers midfielder Green
BBC Sport
Oldham have completed the signing of former Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Paul Green on a one-year deal.
Green, 33, played more than 250 times for Doncaster and helped them to three promotions from the Conference to the Championship between 2002 and 2008.
After seven years with Doncaster, Green moved to Derby in 2008 and has also had spells with Leeds and Ipswich Town.
Oldham sign ex-Millers midfielder Green
Oldham complete the signing of former Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Paul Green on a one-year deal.Read more
Find out more about Manchester's new cat cafe
Reporter Naomi Cornwell is feline excited about her report for North West Tonight....
Guardiola gains first Man City victory
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola gets his first win as Manchester City manager as his side beat Borussia Dortmund 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 20, saved from Mikel Morino to ensure a 6-5 victory on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw in Shenzhen's Longgang Stadium.
Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, 17, had equalised in stoppage time to cancel out Sergio Aguero's opener.
It was City's first match in China, after rain cause Monday's game against Manchester United to be called off.
Plans for private school on green belt land approved
Phil McCann
Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News
A new independent school campus will be built on green belt land in Cheshire, despite claims it will "destroy" the countryside.
Macclesfield's King's School said plans to consolidate its two sites on land on Alderley Road, Prestbury, was "the only way to secure [its] long term future".
But campaign group Prestbury Amenity Society has said the plans would "lead to the destruction of our countryside".
Travel: Broken vehicle causing M60 delays
BBC Travel
A broken down vehicle is causing severe delays on the M60, with one lane blocked and traffic moving slowly, travelling anticlockwise between junction 15 and 14.
Congestion is backing up as far as junction 18.
More from BBC Travel
Latest headlines from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire
£650m regeneration scheme sees further 300 homes bulldozed
Three hundred more houses in Salford are to be flattened as a £650m project to transform Pendleton enters its final stage.
Almost 600 properties have already been bulldozed in the area near Salford Shopping Centre over recent years, as part of plans to build 1,600 new homes and refurbish another 1,250.
Killer nurse fails in bid to challenge murder conviction and sentence
A hospital nurse who murdered two patients and poisoned others has failed in a bid to challenge his conviction and sentence.
Victorino Chua was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years in May last year after being convicted by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.
His applications for permission to appeal against both conviction and sentence were rejected on by judges at the Court of Appeal in London.
Arrests after car "rams" police vehicle in pursuit
Four people have been arrested after a car "rammed" police vehicles during a pursuit.
It started in Burnage, south Manchester, where the vehicle made off "at speed" and ended at Salford Crescent train station, around seven miles away.
The driver fled the vehicle and made his way on to live railway tracks, police said.
Weather: Rain clearing up, chance of thundery showers later
BBC Weather
The rain should ease this afternoon but will persist in northern areas with possibly thundery showers later.
However, drier and brighter conditions are likely to develop in the south.
'Toast rack' building to be transformed into flats
Plans to redevelop Manchester's "toast rack" building into accommodation are set to be approved later.
The modernist Grade II listed building, off Oxford Road in Fallowfield, was completed in 1960 and once housed classrooms for students at Manchester Metropolitan University.
Under the proposals the classrooms will be turned into flats and an 11-storey apartment block built next door.