BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester

Contaminated blood compensation recipient's case to be raised in Parliament
A Chadderton man who was infected with hepatitis C through an NHS blood transfusion fears his compensation package could be cut.
Alex Smith currently receives £2,000 a year from a fund which was set up to compensate people who were accidentally given contaminated blood. The government is considering changing that system.
Oldham West and Royton MP Jim McMahon will raise Mr Smith's case in the House of Commons later. The Department of Health says no decisions will be made until consultation responses into the scheme have been collected and analysed.
Travel: Three vehicle crash closes section of M60
The M60 is closed and there is queuing traffic in both directions between junction 8 at Carrington and junction 9, Trafford Park, because of a crash involving three vehicles.
Congestion stretches back to junction 7, Stretford.
Live updates from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the region.
Weather: A chance of rain this evening
There's a chance of rain across the Greater Manchester area this evening, with frost and fog patches likely across Cheshire later in the night.
Coming up on North West Tonight
On North West Tonight at 18:30:
Council boss denies ignoring views on Stockport market plans
A council leader has denied claims a market's redevelopment plan could go ahead without public consultation.
Stockport Council is considering a £1.4m proposal to transform the site into a food outlet, forcing out some existing traders.
Executive member for thriving economy Patrick McCauley resigned, branding the consultation a "sham" because a report had already approved the scheme.
Council leader Sue Derbyshire withdrew the report pending public consultation.
Football: Leyton Orient remove midfielder from player-manager role
Leyton Orient have removed player-manager Kevin Nolan from his managerial role after he was linked with a return to Bolton Wanderers.
The 33-year-old former Wanderers midfielder is understood to be one of the leading candidates to replace Neil Lennon, following his departure from the Macron Stadium in January.
Former police worker faces dying behind bars after being jailed for historic sex crimes
A paedophile who escaped justice for nearly fifty years is now facing the prospect of dying behind bars.
Police hunt two men and two women after brutal assault in Bury
Police are hunting four people in connection with a brutal assault in Bury.
More than 350 drivers ran out of fuel on Manchester's smart motorway, figures show
A report has revealed that more than 350 drivers ended up stranded on Greater Manchester's smart motorways in the past 12 months after running out of fuel.
The figures, released by Highways England, came after analysis of a 17-mile stretch of motorway between junction 8 of the M60 and junction 20 of the M62.
Football: Mangala's decision making is 'appalling', says Sutton
Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala makes “appalling” decisions when defending, according to Chris Sutton.
The former Chelsea, Blackburn and Norwich striker was critical of Mangala’s Champions League performances this season and says manager Manuel Pellegrini has big problems in defence.
City's Scott confident of Euro 2017 qualification
Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott has described the national women's team as "frighteningly" good.
Second-placed England face Bosnia-Herzogovina in their fourth qualifying group game on Tuesday afternoon.
Morrissey biopic to feature Downton Abbey actress
Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay is to play a close friend of former Smiths frontman Morrissey in an upcoming biopic about the singer.
She will portray visual artist Linder Sterling opposite Jack Lowden, who will play Morrissey.
The film is titled Steven (Morrissey's first name), and will be directed by Mark Gill, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for his short film The Voorman Problem, starring Martin Freeman.
Find out more.
Veteran councillor Derek Boden dies
Former Labour councillor and freeman of the borough of Bury Derek Boden has died aged 78.
Football: Bolton chairman "probably down to final three" candidates
'A driver a day ran out of fuel' on a motorway stretch, Highways England figures show
A driver a day ran out of fuel on a 17-mile stretch of motorway in Greater Manchester, new figures show.
Highways England said there were 4,700 breakdowns on the smart motorway route along the M60 and M62 in the past 12 months, with seven drivers a week running out of fuel.
New Alderley Edge Medical Centre officially opens
A ceremony was held yesterday to mark the official opening of the new Alderley Edge Medical Centre at the Festival Hall.
Warrington church to install 10 bells in tower
A Grade II listed church in Warrington is installing 10 bells into its newly renovated tower today thanks to a Heritage Lottery grant worth £250,000 and £80,000 from fundraising.
In previous years, St Thomas' church in Stockton Heath has only been able to play the sound of recorded bells through speakers on the tower.
Eight bells have been relocated from the parish church of St John in Bollington and a donation helped the church get two more.