Beetham tower

BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 12 April
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the region.

Weather: A chance of rain this evening

BBC Weather

There's a chance of rain across the Greater Manchester area this evening, with frost and fog patches likely across Cheshire later in the night.

Weather forecast
BBC

More from BBC Weather

Coming up on North West Tonight

Roger Johnson

Presenter, BBC North West Tonight

On North West Tonight at 18:30:

  • Five women are charged with perverting the course of justice over allegations of neglect at a Bolton care home
  • Doubts emerge whether a man jailed for a Stockport murder two decades ago committed the crime

Council boss denies ignoring views on Stockport market plans

A council leader has denied claims a market's redevelopment plan could go ahead without public consultation.

Stockport market
BBC

Stockport Council is considering a £1.4m proposal to transform the site into a food outlet, forcing out some existing traders.

Executive member for thriving economy Patrick McCauley resigned, branding the consultation a "sham" because a report had already approved the scheme.

Council leader Sue Derbyshire withdrew the report pending public consultation.  

Football: Leyton Orient remove midfielder from player-manager role

BBC Sport

Leyton Orient have removed player-manager Kevin Nolan from his managerial role after he was linked with a return to Bolton Wanderers.

Kevin Nolan
Getty Images

The 33-year-old former Wanderers midfielder is understood to be one of the leading candidates to replace Neil Lennon, following his departure from the Macron Stadium in January. 

Latest headlines for Greater Manchester and east Cheshire

This evening's top stories:

  • A man appears in court accused of burglary after a break in at a house in Manchester where a pet dog was repeatedly stabbed
  • Figures show more than 350 drivers ran out of fuel on Greater Manchester's smart motorways network in the past 12 months
  • Manchester City could qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time this evening

Police hunt two men and two women after brutal assault in Bury

Bury Times

Bury Times

Police are hunting four people in connection with a brutal assault in Bury.

More than 350 drivers ran out of fuel on Manchester's smart motorway, figures show

A report has revealed that more than 350 drivers ended up stranded on Greater Manchester's smart motorways in the past 12 months after running out of fuel.

Driver runs out of fuel
Highways England

The figures, released by Highways England, came after analysis of a 17-mile stretch of motorway between junction 8 of the M60 and junction 20 of the M62.

Football: Mangala's decision making is 'appalling', says Sutton

BBC Radio 5 Live

Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala makes “appalling” decisions when defending, according to Chris Sutton.

The former Chelsea, Blackburn and Norwich striker was critical of Mangala’s Champions League performances this season and says manager Manuel Pellegrini has big problems in defence.  

Chris Sutton questions Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala's defensive capabilities

Latest headlines for Greater Manchester and east Cheshire

This afternoon's top stories:

City's Scott confident of Euro 2017 qualification

BBC Sport

Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott has described the national women's team as "frighteningly" good.  

Jill Scott
The FA

Second-placed England face Bosnia-Herzogovina in their fourth qualifying group game on Tuesday afternoon.

Morrissey biopic to feature Downton Abbey actress

Deadline Hollywood

Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay is to play a close friend of former Smiths frontman Morrissey in an upcoming biopic about the singer.

Jessica Brown Findlay
BBC

She will portray visual artist Linder Sterling opposite Jack Lowden, who will play Morrissey.  

The film is titled Steven (Morrissey's first name), and will be directed by Mark Gill, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for his short film The Voorman Problem, starring Martin Freeman.

Find out more.

Veteran councillor Derek Boden dies

Bury Times

Former Labour councillor and freeman of the borough of Bury Derek Boden has died aged 78.  

Football: Bolton chairman "probably down to final three" candidates

BBC Radio Manchester

View more on twitter

Contaminated blood compensation recipient's case to be raised in Parliament

A Chadderton man who was infected with hepatitis C through an NHS blood transfusion fears his compensation package could be cut.

Alex Smith currently receives £2,000 a year from a fund which was set up to compensate people who were accidentally given contaminated blood.  The government is considering changing that system.

Oldham West and Royton MP Jim McMahon will raise Mr Smith's case in the House of Commons later. The Department of Health says no decisions will be made until consultation responses into the scheme have been collected and analysed.

Travel: Three vehicle crash closes section of M60

BBC Travel

The M60 is closed and there is queuing traffic in both directions between junction 8 at Carrington and junction 9, Trafford Park, because of a crash involving three vehicles.

Congestion stretches back to junction 7, Stretford.  

More from BBC Travel

'A driver a day ran out of fuel' on a motorway stretch, Highways England figures show

A driver a day ran out of fuel on a 17-mile stretch of motorway in Greater Manchester, new figures show.

Highways England said there were 4,700 breakdowns on the smart motorway route along the M60 and M62 in the past 12 months, with seven drivers a week running out of fuel.

View more on twitter

Warrington church to install 10 bells in tower

A Grade II listed church in Warrington is installing 10 bells into its newly renovated tower today thanks to a Heritage Lottery grant worth £250,000 and £80,000 from fundraising.

St Thomas's church
Google

In previous years, St Thomas' church in Stockton Heath has only been able to play the sound of recorded bells through speakers on the tower.  

Eight bells have been relocated from the parish church of St John in Bollington and a donation helped the church get two more.

