Croydon stabbing is every parent's worst nightmare - police

As we mentioned earlier, the 15-year-old girl was a pupil at the Old Palace of John Whitgift School, in Croydon.

The selective independent school said in a statement: "We are deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil.

"It will take some time for the Old Palace community to come to terms with this terrible news, and we will offer support to our pupils as we try to do so.

"Above all, we send our love and deepest sympathies to the girl's family."