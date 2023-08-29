London's Ultra Low Emission Zone, Ulez, has now expanded to cover all of Greater London, with owners of the most polluting cars now facing a £12.50 daily charge to drive in the capital.The scheme had previously been limited just to central areas of the city.It hit national headlines earlier this summer, after anger over the plan by some residents was interpreted as a key factor in the Conservatives narrowly holding onto Boris Johnson’s old constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a by-election.Clean air campaigners support the expansion, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has staunchly defended his decision. But it’s safe to say support from Labour’s leadership has been lukewarm at best in the wake of the defeat.Stick with us and we’ll take a look under the bonnet (ahem) of how Ulez works, what it aims to achieve, and analyse the political implications of expansion.