Notting Hill Carnival revellers gather for London street party

Today is billed as the adult parade so we can expect plenty of loud whistles, sound systems and bursts of colour in Notting Hill.

Colourfully-costumed mass bands are filling the streets of Notting Hill, ready to wind their way through west London.

The annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history will bring lots of dancing, parading and partying today, with numerous food stalls also lining the pavements.

Floats are already blaring music while feathered and bejewelled revellers add the final touches to their outfits.