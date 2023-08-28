Notting Hill Carnival revellers gather for London street party

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Notting Hill Carnival, which has returned to west London for its 55th year.
Two million people are expected to attend this year’s carnival over the bank holiday weekend.
Roads within the Notting Hill area will be closed throughout today, while thousands of Met Police officers will be on duty to keep the public safe.
For those of you who can’t attend the festivities, we’ll be streaming the carnival live at the top of this page from 1pm, and you can also tune in on BBC iPlayer.
I’m here with Thomas Mackintosh and Jacqueline Howard, and Jamie Moreland will be on the ground in Notting Hill to bring a sense of all the fun, flavour and fashion, so stay with us throughout what promises to be an exciting day.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marita Moloney
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Read more about the carnival here
EPACopyright: EPA
Carnival reaches its climax - but what can we expect today?
Today is billed as the adult parade so we can expect plenty of loud whistles, sound systems and bursts of colour in Notting Hill.
Colourfully-costumed mass bands are filling the streets of Notting Hill, ready to wind their way through west London.
The annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history will bring lots of dancing, parading and partying today, with numerous food stalls also lining the pavements.
Floats are already blaring music while feathered and bejewelled revellers add the final touches to their outfits.
WATCH: Weather forecast for Notting Hill Carnival
Let's have a look at the all important weather forecast for today's Notting Hill Carnival.
Carol Kirkwood talks us through the temperatures and whether we will need an umbrella today...
How you can watch the carnival
For the first time, BBC News will be live streaming the Notting Hill Carnival parade today.
From 1pm you can hit Play at the top of this page or watch on the BBC iPlayer.
What is the Notting Hill Carnival?
Notting Hill Carnival has returned to west London this August bank holiday and runs from Saturday 26 August to Monday 28 August.
The carnival is in its 55th year, is one of the longest running street parties in the world and the largest street party in Europe.
It's all about celebrating Caribbean heritage, arts and culture - including music, food and dancing.
More than two million people, including thousands of tourists, attend each year to follow the three-mile parade.
Expect an amazing parade showcasing the best of mas dancing, soca, calypso, steel bands and sound systems.
Welcome to carnival!
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Notting Hill Carnival, which has returned to west London for its 55th year.
Two million people are expected to attend this year’s carnival over the bank holiday weekend.
Roads within the Notting Hill area will be closed throughout today, while thousands of Met Police officers will be on duty to keep the public safe.
For those of you who can’t attend the festivities, we’ll be streaming the carnival live at the top of this page from 1pm, and you can also tune in on BBC iPlayer.
I’m here with Thomas Mackintosh and Jacqueline Howard, and Jamie Moreland will be on the ground in Notting Hill to bring a sense of all the fun, flavour and fashion, so stay with us throughout what promises to be an exciting day.