The chair of the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee has criticised the Met's vetting procedures after the force's commissioner admitted 161 of his officers had criminal convictions.

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether she was prepared to accept this number of officers with convictions, Suan Hall said: "No. How on earth did they ever get through?"

She went on to say that the convictions prove that the vetting service "isn't fit for purpose" and the bar should be set much higher.

An open letter from Met chief Mark Rowley to the home secretary and the mayor of London revealed that 161 Met officers have criminal convictions, which include serious traffic offences, dishonesty or violence and convictions for sexual offences.

Hall said there needed to be confidence in the force.

The vast majority of officers are "fine, good people that look after us," she added, "we have a duty of care to those police officers".