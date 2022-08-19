BBC Copyright: BBC

This is the first 24-hour Tube strike to fall on a Friday this year.

Previous industrial action fell on Monday, Tuesday (twice) and Thursday.

Only 13%of workers travel to the office on a Friday, according to a recent survey.

That number is three times higher in the middle of the week so it’s possible the impact of this strike may not be as widespread as during previous action.

However, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) , the majority of people do not work from home.