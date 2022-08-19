Transport\nbosses have been telling passengers not to travel unless\nnecessary. "Customers\nare advised to avoid travelling on the Tube and only\ntravel on the rest of the\nTfL\nnetwork if essential,"\nTransport for London (TfL)said\nin a statement. National\nRail\nservices will not operate as normal until\nafter 08:00.
Passengers told to avoid travel today
First Friday walkout in 2022
This is the first 24-hour Tube strike to fall on a Friday this year.
Previous industrial action fell on Monday, Tuesday (twice) and Thursday.
Only 13%of workers travel to the office on a Friday, according to a recent survey.
That number is three times higher in the middle of the week so it’s possible the impact of this strike may not be as widespread as during previous action.
However, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the majority of people do not work from home.
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the transport strikes in London.
We're expecting to see serious disruption as Tube workers and bus drivers walk out.
People are being advised to avoid travelling throughout the day.
Stay with us for the latest.