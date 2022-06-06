Tube strike: Disruption as London Underground staff walk out

Victoria Station is festooned in Union Jacks, so there's still a bit of Jubilee spirit in amongst the doom and gloom of this Tube strike.

There are a few people trickling out of mainline trains because they are still running but what is normally one of the busiest transport hubs in London, the Tube part of the station is closed alongside most other Underground stations in London.

It is one of the biggest bus depots and there are queues starting as people use the busses instead of the Tubes this morning.