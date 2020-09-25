London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am devastated by the news a Metropolitan Police officer has lost his life. I was informed of this tragic incident by the Commissioner this morning, and my heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe.

“My thoughts are also with his loved ones, friends and the entire Metropolitan Police family, who I know will be deeply mourning their colleague at this extremely difficult time.

“Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day they go into work to keep Londoners safe. They are the very best of us, and I remain in close contact with the Commissioner to offer her and the Met my ongoing support.”