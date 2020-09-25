London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I
am devastated by the news a Metropolitan Police officer has lost his life. I
was informed of this tragic incident by the Commissioner this morning, and my
heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate
price for helping to keep Londoners safe.
“My
thoughts are also with his loved ones, friends and the entire Metropolitan
Police family, who I know will be deeply mourning their colleague at this
extremely difficult time.
“Tragic
incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police
officers face every single day they go into work to keep Londoners safe. They
are the very best of us, and I remain in close contact with the Commissioner to
offer her and the Met my ongoing support.”
Labour leader's tribute to fallen officer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Horrific to hear of a police officer being shot and killed in Croydon.
"Our police put themselves in harm's way every day to keep us safe.
"All my thoughts are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues."
Home Secretary: Croydon shooting 'sad day for our country'
Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.
"My thoughts today are with his family, friends and policing colleagues in London and across the country.
"This morning I spoke to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to express my condolences and to offer whatever support is needed as this tragic event is investigated.
"This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe."
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has spoken of her shock at news of the shooting.
"This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.
"We are currently supporting his family and also have a dedicated team providing support to the officers and those in the custody centre who witnessed the shooting.
"When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.
"We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them."
Man, 23, detained following shooting
In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "At approximately 0215 on Friday, 25 September the officer was shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in Windmill Lane.
"Officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Very tragically he subsequently died at hospital.
"We are in the process of informing all of the officer's family and are supporting them with specialist officers.
"A 23-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene. He was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.
"No police firearms were discharged during the incident."
Police officer shot dead at custody centre
Claire Timms
BBC London News
Good morning, we are bring you the latest news information after a police officer was shot at a custody centre in Croydon, south London, early this morning. He later died in hospital.
