Live

Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

Radio London has the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak in the capital

  1. 'I slept with one hand on my baby's chest, the other on my husband's'

    Karolina Padolskyte, her husband Steve, and their three-month-old daughter Amaya all contracted coronavirus.

    The family, from east London, kept a video diary during that time, showing how they coped.

    Video content

    Video caption: How do you cope when everyone in your family is infected with Covid-19?
