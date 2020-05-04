Live
Coronavirus in London: Latest updates
Listen: Radio London has the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak in the capital You can find BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
'I slept with one hand on my baby's chest, the other on my husband's'
Karolina Padolskyte, her husband Steve, and their three-month-old daughter Amaya all contracted coronavirus.
The family, from east London, kept a video diary during that time, showing how they coped.
It is now week six of lockdown and later this week the government is expected to announce measures to ease it.