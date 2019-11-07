Jodie Chesney murder trial: Two teenagers found guilty

Julia Quenzler Copyright: Julia Quenzler

During the trial, prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC asked Jodie's boyfriend Eddie Coyle about what happened in Amy's Park.

"I was standing in front of her [Jodie].

"I saw two men walk towards us from the side entrance. I couldn't really hear them.

"They were about 5m away and still on the grass.

"They got close to the gate, both of them started running.

"One hopped the fence towards us, I think the other one went through the gate. The taller one hopped the gate, the shorter one went through it.

"The taller one and the shorter one both came right up behind Jodie.

"The taller one swung his arm out and stabbed Jodie in the back."

Mr Aylett also asked him what kind of person Jodie was.

"She was a great person," Mr Coyle responds, smiling, "Very funny - sensible sometimes!"

Mr Aylett then asks: "Can you think of any reason why anyone would hurt her?

"No," Mr Coyle replied.