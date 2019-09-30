Jodie Chesney murder trial: Day 10

Pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl gave evidence at the Old Bailey and told jurors that Jodie Chesney died from an 18cm-deep wound from a knife which almost passed right through her body
The doctor, who carried out a post-mortem examination on Jodie's body on 3 March, found she had a stab wound to the right side of her back from a "single-edged knife" which came within a few millimetres of fully penetrating through the body.
A picture of Jodie's burgundy denim jacket with an inner fur lining - which she wore on the night she was killed - was also shown to the jury.
Judge Wendy Joseph QC said jurors would only see an image of the front of the jacket, as the back was "covered in blood".
The jury was also shown several clips of CCTV including Manuel Petrovic's car leaving Amy's Park shortly after Jodie was stabbed.
Footage of Svenson Ong-a-Kwie leaving his hostel wearing a yellow JD Sports bag on the day after Jodie's death - was also played to jurors.
Mr Ong-a-Kwie could be seen walking off and then returning 10 minutes later without the bag.
A recap of what happened in the first week of the trial
On Monday, 16 September, a panel of 18 jurors were selected and this was whittled down to 14 by the time the prosecution opened the case the following day.
The 12 jurors - plus two 'spares' - heard details from prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC about the night Jodie Chesney was stabbed in the park in the Harold Hill area of Romford in east London.
And here is what happened last week in the case
The 17-year-old girl was caught up in a dispute between drug dealers, according to Mr Aylett who added there was "nothing to suggest that Jodie was involved in the supply of drugs or that she might have upset anyone".
Jurors then heard more details about the arrests of the four defendants - Manuel Petrovic, Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and two teenage boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Mr Aylett spoke about the night of Jodie's murder and said her friends had received a text from Mr-Ong-a-Kwie's "drug phone" advertising a new strain of cannabis known as "Pineapple Express".
Bryce Henderson, 18, would contact Mr Ong-a-Kwie to buy some of this cannabis to be delivered to 'Amy's Park', Mr Aylett said.
However, there was no answer from the "drugs line", and they decided to buy from another dealer.
On Friday, 20 September, the jury heard evidence from Jodie's boyfriend Eddie Coyle who told the court he caught his girlfriend as she fell after being stabbed in the back.
The 18-year-old, who gave evidence from behind a screen, said the group of friends had just started smoking cannabis when Jodie was attacked.
"She was in shock at first. She did not know what had happened," he said.
"She started screaming continuously, very loud, about two minutes straight."
The Jodie Chesney murder trial enters its third week as the prosecution continues its case against two men and two teenage boys accused of killing the 17-year-old girl.
We will be bringing you the latest updates from the 10th day of the trial here at the Old Bailey.