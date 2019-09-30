Jodie Chesney murder trial: Day 10

Pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl gave evidence at the Old Bailey and told jurors that Jodie Chesney died from an 18cm-deep wound from a knife which almost passed right through her body

The doctor, who carried out a post-mortem examination on Jodie's body on 3 March, found she had a stab wound to the right side of her back from a "single-edged knife" which came within a few millimetres of fully penetrating through the body.

A picture of Jodie's burgundy denim jacket with an inner fur lining - which she wore on the night she was killed - was also shown to the jury.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC said jurors would only see an image of the front of the jacket, as the back was "covered in blood".

The jury was also shown several clips of CCTV including Manuel Petrovic's car leaving Amy's Park shortly after Jodie was stabbed.

Footage of Svenson Ong-a-Kwie leaving his hostel wearing a yellow JD Sports bag on the day after Jodie's death - was also played to jurors.

Mr Ong-a-Kwie could be seen walking off and then returning 10 minutes later without the bag.