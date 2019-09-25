Jodie Chesney
Jodie Chesney murder trial: Day 7

Day 6: Girl's screams 'heard on CCTV'

  1. CCTV of Svenson leaving hostel

    Jurors were yesterday shown footage of Svenson Ong-A-Kwie leaving his hostel on the day of 1 March.

    A black Vauxhal Corsa is then seen driving by.

    The CCTV footage has now been shared with the press.

    Video caption: CCTV of Svenson Ong-a-Kwie leaving hostel in Harold Hill

  2. DC Shaw in witness box

    DC Shaw has entered the witness box where he will continue to explain CCTV evidence.

  3. What happened yesterday?

    Video caption: CCTV of Jodie Chesney walking with friends in Harold Hill

    Yesterday's trial ended with DC Philip Shaw explaining his CCTV analysis to jurors.

    The following CCTV clips were shown to the court:

    - Footage of Svenson Ong-A-Kwie entering and exiting his hostel

    - Footage of all the defendants eating at a cafe in Romford on the day of 1 March

    - Footage of Jodie walking to Harold Hill with her friends

    - Footage of two people exiting a Vauxhall Corsa just before Jodie's death near Amy's Park

    - Audio of screams echoing across the park seconds after Jodie was stabbed

  4. Welcome

    Old Bailey
    The trial of four people charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney has entered its seventh day.

    She was sitting with friends in a park in Harold Hill, Havering, when she was stabbed on 1 March.

    Jurors are expected to hear from DC Philip Shaw who will continue to explain CCTV evidence and its relevance to Jodie's death.

    Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl is also expected to explain pathology evidence.

