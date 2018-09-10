London skyline

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Father's plea over son missing 30 years
  2. Westminster terror attack inquest to begin
  3. Old rail signal system slows new trains
  4. Turning stale bread into craft ale
  5. Kylie and Jason dance again in Hyde Park
  6. Updates on Monday 10 September

All times stated are UK

Travel: Minor delays on District and Jubilee lines

There are minor delays on the District Line betweeen Earl's Court and Ealing Broadway / Richmond due to the derailment of an empty train in the depot.

The Jubilee Line also has minor delays because of an earlier signal failure at London Bridge.

BBC London Live updates on Monday 10 September

BBC London News

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

