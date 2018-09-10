BBC London Live: Latest updates
Summary
- Father's plea over son missing 30 years
- Westminster terror attack inquest to begin
- Old rail signal system slows new trains
- Turning stale bread into craft ale
- Kylie and Jason dance again in Hyde Park
- Updates on Monday 10 September
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Travel: Minor delays on District and Jubilee lines
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
There are minor delays on the District Line betweeen Earl's Court and Ealing Broadway / Richmond due to the derailment of an empty train in the depot.
The Jubilee Line also has minor delays because of an earlier signal failure at London Bridge.
BBC London Live updates on Monday 10 September
BBC London News
Good morning.
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
