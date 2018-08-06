BBC London Live: Latest updates

A4202 London southbound severe accident, from Oxford Street to A4 Knightsbridge.
A4202 London - A4202 Park Lane in Hyde Park closed and stationary traffic southbound from Marble Arch to Hyde Park Corner, because of an accident. Congestion to Marylebone Flyover back along Edgware Road and Lancaster Gate tube station on Bayswater Road. Diversion in operation - Everyone is being sent back back around to Marble Arch which is causing delays Northbound. Ten bus routes are affected.
Severe accident: A4202 London southbound
BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues
The boss of British Airways has criticised long queues at Heathrow, saying arrivals face two-hour waits to get through border control.
Alex Cruz has written a letter to the Times saying queues at the London airport are "significantly worse" than other major hubs across the world.
The letter is in response to proposals for "UK-only" lines after Brexit.
He said that was a matter for government, but its priority should be preventing long queues now.
Alpa Patel has this morning's latest news from London.
Affordable homes on green belt 'a lie', say campaigners
Plans to build 460,000 homes on land released from the green belt will not help young families get on to the property ladder, say campaigners.
The Campaign to Protect Rural England said 78% of planned developments on greenfield sites do not fall under the government's "affordable" definition.
Its director said people are "being sold a lie" and will "go on struggling to afford a place to live".
A government spokesman said green belt protections were being strengthened.
'Reckless' driver hunted after Clapham cyclist row
A "reckless" driver is being hunted by police after he drove "at speed" at a cyclist during a row in south London.
Footage on social media shows how cyclist Dave Clifton was almost hit by the black Audi A3 on a road in Clapham.
The Met Police has appealed to find the "dangerous" driver, who sped away in reverse from an officer during the row, at about 08:00 BST last Wednesday.
"Luckily no-one was seriously injured or even killed by this reckless driver," Det Con James Preston said.
Today looks set to be a fine, dry and hot day with plenty of blue sky and sunshine.
There will be very little if any cloud around. Light winds.
Maximum Temperature: 29C to 32C (84F to 90F).
There is a good service on all London Underground lines.
