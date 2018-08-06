London

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Summary

  1. 'Reckless' driver hunted over cyclist row
  2. Affordable homes on green belt 'a lie'
  3. BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues
  4. Top NHS GP quits over anonymous posts
  Updates on Monday 6 August

Severe accident: A4202 London southbound

BBC News Travel

A4202 London southbound severe accident, from Oxford Street to A4 Knightsbridge.

A4202 London - A4202 Park Lane in Hyde Park closed and stationary traffic southbound from Marble Arch to Hyde Park Corner, because of an accident. Congestion to Marylebone Flyover back along Edgware Road and Lancaster Gate tube station on Bayswater Road. Diversion in operation - Everyone is being sent back back around to Marble Arch which is causing delays Northbound. Ten bus routes are affected.

BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues

Border force officer
PA

The boss of British Airways has criticised long queues at Heathrow, saying arrivals face two-hour waits to get through border control.

Alex Cruz has written a letter to the Times saying queues at the London airport are "significantly worse" than other major hubs across the world.

The letter is in response to proposals for "UK-only" lines after Brexit.

He said that was a matter for government, but its priority should be preventing long queues now.

Watch: This morning's headlines

BBC London News

Alpa Patel has this morning's latest news from London.

Affordable homes on green belt 'a lie', say campaigners

Fields and houses
BBC/PA

Plans to build 460,000 homes on land released from the green belt will not help young families get on to the property ladder, say campaigners.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England said 78% of planned developments on greenfield sites do not fall under the government's "affordable" definition.

Its director said people are "being sold a lie" and will "go on struggling to afford a place to live".

A government spokesman said green belt protections were being strengthened.

'Reckless' driver hunted after Clapham cyclist row

Cyclist and car
DAVE CLIFTON

A "reckless" driver is being hunted by police after he drove "at speed" at a cyclist during a row in south London.

Footage on social media shows how cyclist Dave Clifton was almost hit by the black Audi A3 on a road in Clapham.

The Met Police has appealed to find the "dangerous" driver, who sped away in reverse from an officer during the row, at about 08:00 BST last Wednesday.

"Luckily no-one was seriously injured or even killed by this reckless driver," Det Con James Preston said.

Driver
DAVE CLIFTON

Today's weather: Sunny and hot again with light winds

BBC Weather

Today looks set to be a fine, dry and hot day with plenty of blue sky and sunshine.

There will be very little if any cloud around. Light winds.

Maximum Temperature: 29C to 32C (84F to 90F).

BBC London Live updates on Monday 6 August

BBC London News

Good morning.

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 16:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

