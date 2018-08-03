BBC London Live: As it happened

Google

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old woman was found fatally injured.

Natasha Hill was pronounced dead at the scene at a property on Sewell Road, in Greenwich, in the early hours of 15 April.

Metropolitan Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

Ms Hill's next of kin have been informed.

A preliminary cause of death was given as head injuries, but the investigation continues.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but has since been handed over to murder detectives.

A 32-year-old man who was known to the victim was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of Ms Hill's death, the Met said.

He was at first bailed to a date in mid-July and has since been re-bailed to a date in mid-October.

Enquiries continue.