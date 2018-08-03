BBC London Live: As it happened

Plans to flatten buildings and build townhouses near Bexley High Street have been given the green light.
An application to build on top of Tanyard House in Tanyard Lane, which includes a vehicle workshop, offices and garages, has been approved.
The plan is to bulldoze buildings on the site and build 10 homes, including four four-bed town houses and some apartments.
Developers said the site has had a high level of crime and the remaining buildings are in a derelict state - all of which was contested by neighbours who objected to this latest version of the plans.
Police offer £20,000 reward over murder from 2016
The Metropolitan Police are making a fresh appeal to find those responsible for the death of 35-year-old Mohammed Hassan, who was stabbed to death near Shepard House on the Winstanley Estate in Wandsworth on 3 August 2016.
On the second anniversary of his death, the force is offering a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder.
Mr Hassan's family said in a statement: "We lost part of us, part of our hearts.
"We have to live with this pain for the rest of our lives but what give us hope is that we believe these murderers will complete their line in prison.
"Your help is vital and being a witness will give us hope that justice will be brought into place."
Heathrow Hub seeks judicial review of government stance
Heathrow Hub, which wants to extend the existing northern runway at Heathrow Airport, is seeking a judicial review of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's decision to approve Heathrow Airport's own plan.
That plan is to build a new full length runway next to the current northern runway at the airport.
Heathrow Hub said said the process which led to the decision was "flawed".
"As a result, Mr Grayling has selected the most expensive, complex, disruptive expansion plan which, among other things, we believe will unnecessarily cause a substantial rise is fees for passengers and airlines," it said.
Tower Hamlets Council to give almost £1m to Isle of Dogs GP surgery
We used this wonderful photo by Jason Hawkes of The Shard as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the
capital.
Have you taken a photo of your part of London which you think
would be suitable? If so, email it in high resolution (2048 x 1152 or 1680 x
945) to london.locallive@bbc.co.uk.
London MP urges government to act over Tube 'fury'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford, has written to transport secretary Chris Grayling following "unacceptable delays" on the Central line for "thousands" of his constituents.
"I cannot begin to express
the fury with which my constituents greet the notification of yet another
signal failure, and the frustration they feel that Transport for London (TfL) is not taking their
concerns seriously enough," he wrote.
He said Barkingside Station in Ilford would benefit
from signage at the start of the road in the event of delays or service
failure in order to prevent an "unnecessary waste" of residents' time walking to the station just to be turned away.
He also pointed out the hot temperatures on the Tube endured by passengers.
Last Wednesday, they reached nearly 40C on the on the Central line - and the morning after it emptied it was still only in the low 30s.
TfL said it received the letter and is currently in discussion with Mr Streeting's office about a meeting.
Chris Taggart, head of line operations for the Central line, said: "We completely understand that travelling can be uncomfortable during periods of hot weather, and we apologise for the disruption caused by a signal failure at Leytonstone earlier this week."
He added air conditioning was "already on 40 per cent of the Tube network" and advised commuters to stay hydrated when travelling.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Teen jailed for life over IS terror plot
Dominic Casciani
BBC home affairs correspondent
Safaa Boular is the youngest woman to be convicted of a terror attack plot on British soil.Read more
Good evening from BBC London Live
Updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Have good weekend.
Tonight's weather: Muggy and dry
BBC Weather
Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud. A muggy night with just a light northerly breeze.
Minimum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).
Murder probe launched after 18-year-old woman dies
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old woman was found fatally injured.
Natasha Hill was pronounced dead at the scene at a property on Sewell Road, in Greenwich, in the early hours of 15 April.
Metropolitan Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.
Ms Hill's next of kin have been informed.
A preliminary cause of death was given as head injuries, but the investigation continues.
The death was initially treated as unexplained but has since been handed over to murder detectives.
A 32-year-old man who was known to the victim was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of Ms Hill's death, the Met said.
He was at first bailed to a date in mid-July and has since been re-bailed to a date in mid-October.
Enquiries continue.
In pictures: Sun beats down on London
Free IVF event at west London hospital
Hammersmith Hospital is to hold a free IVF open evening on Monday.
Anyone with questions about fertility options will be able to put these to members of the hospital's experts the event which starts at 18:00 BST.
Doctors, embryologists, nurses, administration staff, a sonographer and counsellor will be available at the Wolfson Fertility Centre on Du Cane Road.
To book your place, email imperial.IVFadmin@nhs.net
Two released under investigation over drill rapper murder
Two men arrested on suspicion of stabbing a drill rapper to death have been released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.
Performer Incognito, whose real name is Siddique Kamara, was attacked in Warham Street in Camberwell on Wednesday evening.
The men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested near to the scene but have since been released without charge.
The fatal stabbing happened just two months after Incognito's friend died on the same road after being shot nearby.
Buildings to be flattened despite objections
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans to flatten buildings and build townhouses near Bexley High Street have been given the green light.
An application to build on top of Tanyard House in Tanyard Lane, which includes a vehicle workshop, offices and garages, has been approved.
The plan is to bulldoze buildings on the site and build 10 homes, including four four-bed town houses and some apartments.
Developers said the site has had a high level of crime and the remaining buildings are in a derelict state - all of which was contested by neighbours who objected to this latest version of the plans.
Police offer £20,000 reward over murder from 2016
The Metropolitan Police are making a fresh appeal to find those responsible for the death of 35-year-old Mohammed Hassan, who was stabbed to death near Shepard House on the Winstanley Estate in Wandsworth on 3 August 2016.
On the second anniversary of his death, the force is offering a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder.
Mr Hassan's family said in a statement: "We lost part of us, part of our hearts.
"We have to live with this pain for the rest of our lives but what give us hope is that we believe these murderers will complete their line in prison.
"Your help is vital and being a witness will give us hope that justice will be brought into place."
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to the Winstanley Estate at about 18:00 BST on 3 August 2016, where they found Mr Hassan suffering from a stab injury.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.
A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
Five people arrested in connection with the murder investigation have since been released.
Great Ormond Street Hospital patient wins award
The Diana Award is given out in Diana, Princess of Wales’ name to people aged nine to 25.
It aims to recognise young people going above and beyond in their daily lives to create and sustain positive change.
Deputy mayor's interest in bid to save listed building
Alice Evans
BBC News London
The capital's deputy mayor for planning has weighed in on the fight to save a Grade II listed building in west London.
Hanworth Park House, in Hounslow, is a 19th-Century house which acted as a military hospital in World War I and was most recently a nursing home.
The house has been deteriorating for years and is now at risk of “falling down” according to its owner, Gary Cottle.
Historic England visited the site this week and said the house was “very vulnerable”.
Mr Cottle wants to build at least 100 new affordable homes in Hanworth Park to raise funds for the main building’s restoration.
But his plans to build on the green belt site have so far been met with opposition by the local council.
Jules Pipe, London’s deputy mayor for planning, visited the site yesterday alongside the leader of Hounslow Council, Steven Curran.
Mr Pipe appeared "very engaged and interested” in the house’s heritage, according to Richard Griffiths, chair of Friends of Hanworth Park House.
The campaign group believes the council will only back a planning application if the Greater London Authority (GLA) - influenced by Mr Pipe - supports it too.
A council spokesman explained this was because of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's opposition to building work on green belt land.
Hounslow Council leader Steve Curran said he would continue to work with the residents' group and the GLA "to discuss how we can together take this exciting project forward for the benefit of all”.
Mr Pipe’s office declined to comment because to do so could "prejudice" the outcome of the future planning application.
Jeremy Hunt pledges to help woman jailed in Iran
The new foreign secretary has said he will do "everything" he can to help release a London woman from an Iranian jail.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran in April 2016 and given a five-year jail sentence for spying.
Last month her family said Boris Johnson's resignation as foreign secretary put their bid for her release "back to square one".
But the new minister in the role, Jeremy Hunt, met the mother-of-one's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, on Thursday to discuss the "shocking and desperate" situation.
Read the full story here.
The devastating plane crash which killed 34 Croydon schoolboys
Croydon Advertiser
Newspaper
This month marks the 57th anniversary of the deaths of 34 Croydon schoolboys who tragically died in a plane crash which was one of the worst air disasters of its time.
How long will the heatwave last? And other questions
After a brief burst of heavy rain last weekend, the summer heatwave is returning to some parts of the UK.
Temperatures are forecast to rise again across London and southern England, with the hot weather set to continue into the first half of next week.
Meanwhile, Europe is bracing itself for the hottest-ever temperatures with Spain and Portugal predicted to break the 48C (118.4F) record set in Athens in July 1977.
As many struggle to stay cool this summer, here are some of the questions you've been asking Google.
Heathrow Hub seeks judicial review of government stance
Heathrow Hub, which wants to extend the existing northern runway at Heathrow Airport, is seeking a judicial review of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's decision to approve Heathrow Airport's own plan.
That plan is to build a new full length runway next to the current northern runway at the airport.
Heathrow Hub said said the process which led to the decision was "flawed".
"As a result, Mr Grayling has selected the most expensive, complex, disruptive expansion plan which, among other things, we believe will unnecessarily cause a substantial rise is fees for passengers and airlines," it said.
Tower Hamlets Council to give almost £1m to Isle of Dogs GP surgery
The Docklands & East London Advertiser
A GP surgery on the Isle of Dogs will get almost £1m of council funding to help the area cope with a growing population and improve services.
Severe accident: A3212 London northbound
A3212 London northbound severe accident, after A302 Great George Street.
A3212 London - A3212 Parliament Street in Westminster blocked and queuing traffic northbound after Parliament Square, because of an accident involving a bus.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Iwobi signs 'long-term' deal at Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi signs a new "long-term" deal with the club, reportedly until 2023.Read more
Hospital's advice for this weekend's hot weather
Commuters in Waltham Forest to have their say
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Commuters are being asked to have their say on how to improve travel links and safety in the area.
Waltham Forest Council was given the money from Transport for London (TfL) earlier this year, and is now deciding how to use that cash.
The funding will be concentrated on developments in the Coppermill area, just south of Walthamstow Wetlands, and the project will be based on people's feedback.
The authority's plans will be based on the feedback and will be developed over this summer and autumn.
To have your say and find out more about the plans, register online on the Commonplace consultation website.
The consultation will close on 10 August.
Are you applying sun cream properly?
People are getting less than half the sun protection they expect from suntan lotions, according to research.
But the problem isn't the lotion, it's our slapdash application of it, King's College London scientists say.
In theory, using sun protection factor (SPF) 15 sunscreen should be enough to stop sun damage.
But in reality, people need SPF 30 or 50 to be safe, say the study authors, who carried out experiments with volunteers in their lab.
Consultant dermatologist, Dr Justine Kluk gives us her advice.
Buckingham Palace trespasser jailed
Security staff found Steven Lawlor sleeping on a damaged glass cabinet in the palace grounds.Read more
'Parents should talk to me, not about me'
Ofsted finds Croydon children in ‘neglectful circumstances’
Inside Croydon
One year on from the department being placed in special measures by Ofsted after it discovered vulnerable children at risk of “significant harm”, and the inspectors still find Croydon Council's children left in “neglectful circumstances” for too long.
Artwork gives thanks to WW1 generation
The giant message is part of a campaign to thank those who served in the war at home and abroad.Read more
Teen arrested after pair die in crash
Two men died after being hit by a car as they crossed the road in Sunninghill on Thursday evening.Read more
Afternoon weather: Dry and sunny
BBC Weather
Dry this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and just some patchy fair-weather cloud developing. Becoming hot with just a light breeze of variable direction.
Maximum temperature: 30 to 33°C (86 to 91°F).
Severe congestion: A102 London northbound
A102 London northbound severe congestion, before the Blackwall Tunnel.
A102 London - Queuing traffic on A102 approach road northbound in Greenwich before the the Blackwall Tunnel junction. Congestion to just before the Woolwich Road Flyover.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Have you seen this man?
Today's photo of London
BBC London News
We used this wonderful photo by Jason Hawkes of The Shard as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the capital.
Have you taken a photo of your part of London which you think would be suitable? If so, email it in high resolution (2048 x 1152 or 1680 x 945) to london.locallive@bbc.co.uk.
London MP urges government to act over Tube 'fury'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford, has written to transport secretary Chris Grayling following "unacceptable delays" on the Central line for "thousands" of his constituents.
"I cannot begin to express the fury with which my constituents greet the notification of yet another signal failure, and the frustration they feel that Transport for London (TfL) is not taking their concerns seriously enough," he wrote.
He said Barkingside Station in Ilford would benefit from signage at the start of the road in the event of delays or service failure in order to prevent an "unnecessary waste" of residents' time walking to the station just to be turned away.
He also pointed out the hot temperatures on the Tube endured by passengers.
Last Wednesday, they reached nearly 40C on the on the Central line - and the morning after it emptied it was still only in the low 30s.
TfL said it received the letter and is currently in discussion with Mr Streeting's office about a meeting.
Chris Taggart, head of line operations for the Central line, said: "We completely understand that travelling can be uncomfortable during periods of hot weather, and we apologise for the disruption caused by a signal failure at Leytonstone earlier this week."
He added air conditioning was "already on 40 per cent of the Tube network" and advised commuters to stay hydrated when travelling.
Teen charged with city common death
A 17-year-old boy from London is accused of murdering Peter Anderson on a Cambridge common.Read more
Man arrested over terror offences
Armed police have have arrested a man in north-west London on suspicion of plotting terrorist acts.
The 20-year-old was detained by officers from the Fire Arms Command unit during a planned operation last night.
He is now being held at police station in south London.
The dawn of 'competitive socialising'
Severe disruption: London both ways
London both ways severe disruption, between Buckingham Gate and Parliament Square.
London - Birdcage Walk in City of Westminster closed between the Buckingham Gate junction and the Parliament Square junction, because of changing of the guard.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pedro signs Chelsea contact extension
Spanish winger Pedro signs a one-year contact extension at Chelsea, that will keep him at the club until 2020.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J30 for to J29 for A127 Southend Arterial Road.
M25 Essex - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J30/31, A282 J30 (Lakeside) to J29, A127 (Romford), because of a broken down van and all traffic being temporarily held.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Dale Winton died of natural causes - agent
The Supermarket Sweep and Hole in the Wall host was found dead in April at his north London home.Read more
Signal failure on Waterloo & City line
Watch: News headlines from BBC London
BBC London News
Tolu Adeoye has this morning's latest headlines from the BBC London newsroom.