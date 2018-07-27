BBC London Live: As it happened

Marc Brenner

Actor Orlando Bloom halted a theatre performance of Killer Joe twice on Thursday to ask an audience member to put her iPad away, reports said.

Eye-witness accounts on social media said Bloom made unscripted interruptions to berate the theatre-goer at London's Trafalgar Studios.

"I need YOU to put iPad AWAY NOW!" he shouted, according to a tweet bytheatre critic Mark Shenton .

In a statement the show's producers confirmed an "incident" took place.

"The Trafalgar Studios is a very intimate performance space, which can make the use of electronic devices by any audience member extremely distracting for the company," the statement continued.

Bloom has not commented publicly.

