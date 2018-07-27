BBC London Live: As it happened

Council bosses have signed off on advertising for a £100k job currently being filled on an interim basis.
Greenwich councillors agreed to search for a new senior assistant director of health and adult social care after a year of agency workers filling the position.
Officers at the council called for the £112k job to be filled "without delay".
A year after the original post-holder resigned, it was agreed last night to advertise for a permanent fixture.
The council's spend on agency staff has increased by 12% in the last year, from £15.9m to £17.9m.
The total amount of agency staff employed by the council in the last year, excluding schools, was 297 - accounting for 7% of the workforce. The largest job assignments being filled by agency staff were social care workers, followed by council admin staff.
According to a report heard last night: "Agency workers in local government are essential to meet variations in activity levels, cover vacancies and short-term staff absences and to bring in specific skills for short periods of time."
Labour reveal candidate to challenge veteran London MP
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Labour has announced its new parliamentary candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green.
Faiza Shaheen will go head to head with the area's current and long-serving MP, Iain Duncan Smith, at the next general election.
Ms Shaheen grew up in Chingford, is the director of a think-tank and has a PhD and MSc from the University of Manchester.
Ms Shaheen said: "It is a great honour to be selected to fight the seat of Chingford and Woodford Green for Labour. I grew up in the constituency which makes me doubly humbled to be selected by local members.
"The Tories do not represent the views of the people I know in Chingford: the parents who have seen funding for their schools slashed; the people who are worried about crime but have seen police numbers decimated; and the people who want to see Brexit delivered in a way which will protect our economy and secure workers' rights."We have a real chance at the next election to unseat Iain Duncan-Smith, put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street and show the Tories that they can no longer take us for granted."
Government expert named as council’s new chief digital officer
'It's too hot': Meeting finishes early after few questions
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A committee set up to hear the conclusions of a full external audit of Camden Council's finances ended after just an hour yesterday, with one councillor complaining that it was "too hot".
The Audit and Corporate Governance Committee was sitting yesterday to hear the findings of the audit of the Council's 2017/18 Statement of Accounts, Pension Fund and the value-for-money conclusion for the year.
However, after a short period of questioning by Cllr Abdul Quadir (Lab, Haverstock), representatives from accountancy firm KPMG, who were presenting the report, were excused from the meeting after half an hour without being quizzed by any other committee members.
Other councillors present, including Cllr Richard Olszewski (Lab & Co-op, Fortune Green), Cabinet Member for Finance and Transformation, Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town), Leader of the Opposition, and Cllr Alison Kelly (Lab, Haverstock), Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, were given a chance to ask questions of the auditors, but did not do so.
Cllr Cooper was heard to complain: "It's too hot."
Cllr Quadir, who chaired the meeting, remarked on its conclusion: "That is the shortest auditing committee meeting I've ever attended."
McKellen is 'magnificent' in the West End, critics say
BBC Entertainment and Arts
Sir Ian McKellen's performance as King Lear has been described as "spellbinding" and "magnificent" as the production opens in the West End.
The play has transferred from the Chichester Festival Theatre to the Duke of York's Theatre, where the actor made his West End debut in 1964.
Man in court over 'acid attack' on boy
Saied Hussini, from London, is charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.Read more
Tonight's weather: Isolated thundery storms
BBC Weather
Thunderstorms will develop in places through this evening and the first half of tonight, bringing locally frequent lightning and some hail. However, some places will escape the storms.
Minimum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).
The sweet smell of rain....
BBC London News
Parts of London have been enjoying a brief respite from the ongoing heatwave and BBC London weather presenter Wendy Hurrell is no exception....
Orlando Bloom twice halts Killer Joe 'over iPad'
Actor Orlando Bloom halted a theatre performance of Killer Joe twice on Thursday to ask an audience member to put her iPad away, reports said.
Eye-witness accounts on social media said Bloom made unscripted interruptions to berate the theatre-goer at London's Trafalgar Studios.
"I need YOU to put iPad AWAY NOW!" he shouted, according to a tweet bytheatre critic Mark Shenton.
In a statement the show's producers confirmed an "incident" took place.
"The Trafalgar Studios is a very intimate performance space, which can make the use of electronic devices by any audience member extremely distracting for the company," the statement continued.
Bloom has not commented publicly.
Government expert named as council’s new chief digital officer
Inside Croydon
Neil Williams, the deputy director at the Government Digital Service, who is a resident of the north of the borough and a Crystal Palace football fan, has been named as Croydon Council’s new chief digital officer.
How curry conquered Britain
BBC Ideas
Short films for curious minds
Food historian Annie Gray reveals the story of that very British dish – curry.
Fire crews tackle another fire in Wanstead Flats
Six fire engines and about 40 fire engines have been sent to Wanstead Flats in Leytonstone to tackle another grass fire.
London Fire Brigade said about two hectares of grass and shrubs are alight.
Man visits London for 100th birthday
A man from Bristol has made his first visit to London in more than 70 years to mark his 100th birthday.
The last time Raymond Kendall visited the capital, World War Two was taking place and he travelled by steam train.
Royal Academy boss steps down after 11 years
Sir Charles Saumarez Smith is to leave as secretary and chief executive of the Royal Academy of Arts after 11 years.
Sir Charles has overseen redevelopment of the London institution plus blockbuster exhibitions of artists like David Hockney and Anish Kapoor.
RA president Christopher Le Brun said he had been one of the "most successful of all Royal Academy secretaries".
Sir Charles will leave at the end of the year and said he was departing at a time of "obvious strength and success".
Afternoon weather: Hot, sunny with thundery showers
BBC Weather
A hot and mostly sunny afternoon. However, heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop in places later on. A risk of locally frequent lightning and some hail within any storms.
Maximum temperature: 28 to 31°C (82 to 88°F).
Firefighters battles grass fire in Plumstead
Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Plumstead.
Appeal after man stabbed in random attack
Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who carried an unprovoked knife attack in south London.
A 26-year-old man was attacked in Selsdon Road in Croydon on Wednesday afternoon.
He was sitting outside a house when the attacker, who was walking down the road, suddenly stopped in front of the victim, pulled out a knife from his backpack and lunged at him.
The victim attempted to move away but was stabbed in the chest.
The man then put the knife back in his bag and walked off.
Det Insp David Willis, from Croydon CID, said: “We desperately want to locate this man as he poses a real risk to the public, and maybe, even himself.
“This appears to be a completely unprovoked attack that could very easily have turned into a far more serious incident.
"It is by sheer luck that the victim did not suffer any life-changing injuries.”
Police have issued an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the unprovoked stabbing.
Met officer charged with assault by beating
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assault by beating.
Andrew Johnstone, 51, a chief inspector based at the roads and transport policing command, was charged by postal requisition notice on 4 July, Scotland Yard said.
Mr Johnstone, currently on restricted duties, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Rail passengers told not to travel on LNER services
Severe accident: A3036 London eastbound
A3036 London eastbound severe accident, at A3207 Falcon Road.
A3036 London - A3036 St John's Hill in Battersea closed and slow traffic eastbound at the A3207 Falcon Road junction, because of an accident.
'One in six homeless pulling out own teeth'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
One in six homeless people have resorted to pulling out their own teeth due to lack of dental care access, it has been revealed.
MP for Walthamstow, Stella Creasy, is trying to improve the situation and raised the issue in parliament yesterday.
A total of 70% of homeless people** have reported losing teeth since starting to live on the streets.
A further 17% of those surveyed reported losing teeth as a result of a violent attack and 7% of homeless people have no teeth at all.
The figures were revealed in a survey by charity Groundswell and Ms Creasy raised the issue in parliament today.
She said: "It's little wonder that one study shows that 15% of homeless people have pulled their own teeth out because they can't access services.
"Will the minister meet with me to look at what we can do to change this and make sure that her promises aren't toothless."
Health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price agreed that the government should look into the issue.
Almost a third of homeless people reported experiencing dental pain and 27% t said they had gone to A&E in the past to seek treatment.
** 262 people were surveyed across London and 183 reported having lost teeth since becoming homeless.
Severe disruption: A102 London northbound
A102 London northbound severe disruption, in East London.
A102 London - A102 Blackwall Tunnel in Greater London closed and queuing traffic northbound in the East London junction, because of a broken down motorbike.
Government blamed over school expulsions
Winnie Agbonlahor
BBC News, London
St Olave's Grammar School in London forced out pupils unlikely to achieve high exam grades.Read more
Travel update: District Line severe delays
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
On the Tube, there are severe delays on the whole of the District Line because of a signal failure at Earls Court.
C2C services has cancellations and delays of up to 30 minutes between Upminster and Pitsea, due to electrical supply problems.
London Overground is part suspended between Hackney Downs and Cheshunt and Hackney Downs and Enfield Town due to overhead line problems.
Afternoon weather: Hot with risk of thunder storms
BBC Weather
It will be hot with sunny spells and some thundery showers likely early on.
More widespread, and intense thunderstorms, may develop later this afternoon, however.
Maximum Temperature: 29C to 32C (84F to 90F).
