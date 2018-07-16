BBC London Live: Latest updates
Summary
- Updates on Monday 16 July
Tube station named Gareth Southgate
The rebranding of Southgate station is to celebrate England's World Cup run in Russia.Read more
Travel update: London Overground delays
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
Aldersbrook Road and Centre Road in Wanstead remain closed following yesterday's fire on the flats.
London Overground has minor delays between Euston and Watford Junction because of a shortage of trains.
Today isthe first day of Thameslinks latest timetable. So far trains are running close to time.
For the latest updates follow @BBCTravelAlert
Thameslink introduces third timetable in two months
Passengers are braced for rush hour disruption after a troubled rail operator introduced its third new timetable in two months.
Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern passengers have faced disruption since a new timetable began on 20 May.
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has now amended services again to cater for engineering works.
A spokesman said it would help them to "move trains into the right place" for the first working day of the timetable.
Today's weather: Another hot day
BBC Weather
Another hot today today. There will be further periods of sunshine, but turning rather cloudy at times during the afternoon.
Maximum Temperature: 27C to 30C (81F to 86F).
BBC London Live updates on 16 July 2018
BBC London News
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
