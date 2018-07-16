BBC London Live: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Rush hour test for third rail timetable
  2. 'I had to make my kidnapper fall in love with me'
  3. 'Vulnerable' tourist missing in London
  4. London MP calls for second referendum
  5. Tube station named Gareth Southgate
  6. Updates on Monday 16 July

Watch: News headlines from BBC London

Alpa Patel has this morning’s top stories from London.

Travel update: London Overground delays

BBC London Travel

BBC Radio London Travel

Aldersbrook Road and Centre Road in Wanstead remain closed following yesterday's fire on the flats.

London Overground has minor delays between Euston and Watford Junction because of a shortage of trains.

Today isthe first day of Thameslinks latest timetable. So far trains are running close to time.

For the latest updates follow @BBCTravelAlert

Thameslink introduces third timetable in two months

Passengers have described the service as "diabolical"
EMILY PERRY

Passengers are braced for rush hour disruption after a troubled rail operator introduced its third new timetable in two months.

Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern passengers have faced disruption since a new timetable began on 20 May.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has now amended services again to cater for engineering works.

A spokesman said it would help them to "move trains into the right place" for the first working day of the timetable.

Today's weather: Another hot day

BBC Weather

Another hot today today. There will be further periods of sunshine, but turning rather cloudy at times during the afternoon.

Maximum Temperature: 27C to 30C (81F to 86F).

BBC London Live updates on 16 July 2018

BBC London News

We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

