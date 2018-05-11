London local council election results 2018
Summary
- Lib Dems take Kingston, Richmond and hold Sutton
- Tories hold Kensington, Westminster, Wandsworth and Hillingdon and gain Barnet
- Labour wins London's four mayoral elections
- Anti-Semitism row 'badly cost Labour'
- Labour makes gains but takes no new councils
- Results, news and updates from London's local election 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Anti-Semitism row 'caused' Barnet loss
The Labour group leader says the anti-Semitism row "made a difference" to the borough's results.Read more
London election as it happened
BBC London News
Our election service has now ended but coverage of results, analysis and reaction continues with the BBC political team at Millbank.
The biggest change came courtesy of the Lib Dems who took back Richmond-upon-Thames for the first time in eight years and they took Kingston off the Tories.
Key Labour targets, including Wandsworth, Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea remained under Conservative control.
Labour increased its number of councillors, but has failed to take control of any new councils.
Here's how the day unfolded
Labour hold Hounslow
Seats are still being declared but Labour have won enough votes so far to retain control of Hounslow.
Election in maps: Few gains made in London
We lost because of Labour failings - ousted councillor
Lib Dems celebrate in Kingston
Watch: How London looks after the local elections
With almost all the results declared, how has London's political map changed?
Lib Dems gain large majority in Kingston
The Liberal Democrats won Kingston-upon-Thames from the Conservatives by a significant margin.
The party won 39 seats compared to 18 in 2014, while the Tories lost 19. Labour lost their two only seats.
Bromley final results: Conservative hold
The Tories won 50 seats, losing one compared to 2014, while Labour won eight seats, gaining one.
Two independent candidates got one seat compared to none in 2014 and UKIP lost both their seats.
There was a 40% turnout.
Labour gains seats in Lewisham and Hackney
Labour increased its hold of both Lewisham and Hackney.
In Lewisham, the party gained all 54 seats, taking one from the Greens.
In Hackney, the party won two more seats to take their overall number on the council to 52.
The Conservatives also won another to take them to five while the Liberal Democrats lost all three of their seats.
London's mayor 'looking forward to working with all councillors'
Two boroughs still to declare results
Out of 32 boroughs, two are left to declare which party has been victorious.
They are Hounslow, which was easily won by Labour in 2014, and Tower Hamlets which was under no control.
Tower Hamlets result 'expected at 8pm'
Greens declare 'massive result in Lambeth'
Labour hold Harrow
BreakingLib Dems win Kingston
The Liberal Democrats have gained control of Kingston-upon-Thames from the Conservatives, having won 30 seats so far of the 48 available.
Lib Dems 'happy in Haringey'
Lambeth held by Labour
The final seats are still being declared but Labour have won enough seats to retain control of the council.
BreakingNewham held by Labour
Labour continues to dominate Newham, after winning all 60 seats.
Lewisham held by Labour
With a few wards still to be declared Labour have won enough seats to retain Lewisham.
Haringey held by Labour
The final seats are still being declared but Labour have won enough seats to retain Haringey.
New mayor plans to abolish her role
Newly elected Rohksana Fiaz says she intends to hold a referendum during her four-year term.Read more
Labour's Jewish vote 'collapsed in Redbridge' - MP
Labour retains Hackney
Results are still being declared but Hackney have retained control of the council having so fr won 29 of 57 available.
Almost neck-and-neck halfway through counting in Harrow
The council was won by Labour in 2014.
Many Jews 'don't feel comfortable' voting Labour - Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed there were lots of Jewish voters in London "who don’t feel comfortable voting Labour".
He told BBC News: "That can’t be right that anybody feels that our party is a safe place for someone that is an anti-Semitic person.
"Anti-Semiitism is racism. We should have no truck with that and we have to make sure we investigate any allegations against anybody."
He praised Jeremy Corbyn for tasking Labour's general secretary, Jennie Formby, with investigating all allegations "speedily".
He echoed other Labour figures in stressing it was Labour's best results in London since 1971 and said Jeremy Corbyn was the right man to take party forward to the next general election.
Labour wins all but one seat in Islington
Another unsurprising result as Islington Council - home to Jeremy Corbyn's London constituency - stays red.
The party won almost all the seats - with just one going to the Green Party.
The boroughs still to declare final results
Watch: The results so far in London
How did the parties fair and has the political make-up of London changed?
Local elections 2018: How important was Brexit?
Prof John Curtice looks at what the local election results mean for the state of the parties.Read more
Conservatives hold Bromley
Some seats are still to be declared but the Conservatives have retained the borough.
Labour hold Islington
Results are still being declared in Islington but Labour have won enough seats to retain the council.
Rumours of Labour MP stepping down after count
The editor of PoliticsHome tweets...
First declarations being made in Islington
Wandsworth leader: This is a victory to relish
The returning Leader of Wandsworth Ravi Govindia has said his party's victory one "my colleagues will be proud to relish".
Mr Govinda said the Conservatives had won because the local "brand is so strong".
He said: "It’s about saying this is where we have attention to detail.
"This is not about making grandiose statements."
Labour had "wasted an awful lot of effort and manpower," he said.
"They should reflect on a loss for them."
Results of Tower Hamlets Mayoral election
First count:
Eliminated after first count: Ohid Ahmed, Dr Anwara Ali, Elaine Bagshaw, Ciaran Jebb, Hugo Pierre
Second count:
Turnout: 40.6%
Mayoral victory 'absolutely awesome' - Rokhsana Fiaz
Age divide grows between Labour and Conservative voters
Prof John Curtice says the BBC's key ward results continue to show marked differences in the pattern of performance between constituencies with a young and an older age profile.
Labour's vote is up on average by as much as 11 points in wards where more than 35% of voters are aged between 18 and 34, but is up by just four points where the proportion of younger voters is less than 20%.
Conversely, the Conservative vote is up by eight points on average in wards where there are relatively few younger voters, but is down by a point in those wards where there are more younger voters.
"These results appear to provide further proof of the growing age divide in Conservative and Labour support," he said.
Full results for Hackney mayoral election
Turnout: 36%
Labour win big in Redbridge
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Labour strengthened their majority in Redbridge in the local elections, gaining 15 seats.
Councillor Jas Athwal's group won a formidable 51 seats, to the Conservatives' 12 and the Labour group leader retained his position.
Mr Athwal said: "I met Jeremy Corbyn last week. I told him, come down to Redbridge, we're going to win big. He looked at me as if to say, are you sure? I will definitely invite him down now.
"We've got to reflect. We've spent four years managing finances, now we need to spend four years delivering for residents."
However, it wasn't all good news for Labour with some seats incredibly close and hard fought.
Councillor Lloyd Duddridge missed out on a seat in Bridge ward by a fractional 11 votes which Mr Athwal said felt like "a defeat."
The voting was similarly close in Churchfield ward, resulting in another shock departure as Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Gwyneth Deakins also lost her seat.