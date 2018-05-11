London local council election results 2018

Our election service has now ended but coverage of results, analysis and reaction continues with the BBC political team at Millbank.

The biggest change came courtesy of the Lib Dems who took back Richmond-upon-Thames for the first time in eight years and they took Kingston off the Tories.

Key Labour targets, including Wandsworth, Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea remained under Conservative control.

Labour increased its number of councillors, but has failed to take control of any new councils.

Here's how the day unfolded