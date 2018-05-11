Count volunteers sort ballot papers at Lindley Hall, Westminster

London local council election results 2018

Summary

  1. Lib Dems take Kingston, Richmond and hold Sutton
  2. Tories hold Kensington, Westminster, Wandsworth and Hillingdon and gain Barnet
  3. Labour wins London's four mayoral elections
  4. Anti-Semitism row 'badly cost Labour'
  5. Labour makes gains but takes no new councils
  6. Results, news and updates from London's local election 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

London election as it happened

BBC London News

Our election service has now ended but coverage of results, analysis and reaction continues with the BBC political team at Millbank.

The biggest change came courtesy of the Lib Dems who took back Richmond-upon-Thames for the first time in eight years and they took Kingston off the Tories.

Key Labour targets, including Wandsworth, Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea remained under Conservative control.

Labour increased its number of councillors, but has failed to take control of any new councils.

Here's how the day unfolded

Labour hold Hounslow

Seats are still being declared but Labour have won enough votes so far to retain control of Hounslow.

Election in maps: Few gains made in London

Maps of london
BBC

We lost because of Labour failings - ousted councillor

View more on twitter

Lib Dems celebrate in Kingston

Lib Dems celebrate in Kingston

Watch: How London looks after the local elections

With almost all the results declared, how has London's political map changed?

How London looks after the local elections.

Lib Dems gain large majority in Kingston

Vince Cable
PA

The Liberal Democrats won Kingston-upon-Thames from the Conservatives by a significant margin.

The party won 39 seats compared to 18 in 2014, while the Tories lost 19. Labour lost their two only seats.

Bromley final results: Conservative hold

The Tories won 50 seats, losing one compared to 2014, while Labour won eight seats, gaining one.

Two independent candidates got one seat compared to none in 2014 and UKIP lost both their seats.

There was a 40% turnout.

Labour gains seats in Lewisham and Hackney

Jeremy Corbyn
EPA

Labour increased its hold of both Lewisham and Hackney.

In Lewisham, the party gained all 54 seats, taking one from the Greens.

In Hackney, the party won two more seats to take their overall number on the council to 52.

The Conservatives also won another to take them to five while the Liberal Democrats lost all three of their seats.

London's mayor 'looking forward to working with all councillors'

View more on twitter

Two boroughs still to declare results

Ballot papers
PA

Out of 32 boroughs, two are left to declare which party has been victorious.

They are Hounslow, which was easily won by Labour in 2014, and Tower Hamlets which was under no control.

Tower Hamlets result 'expected at 8pm'

View more on twitter

Greens declare 'massive result in Lambeth'

View more on twitter

Labour hold Harrow

Labour hold Harrow

BreakingLib Dems win Kingston

The Liberal Democrats have gained control of Kingston-upon-Thames from the Conservatives, having won 30 seats so far of the 48 available.

Lib Dems 'happy in Haringey'

Lib Dems 'happy in Haringey'

Lambeth held by Labour

The final seats are still being declared but Labour have won enough seats to retain control of the council.

BreakingNewham held by Labour

Labour continues to dominate Newham, after winning all 60 seats.

Lewisham held by Labour

With a few wards still to be declared Labour have won enough seats to retain Lewisham.

Haringey held by Labour

The final seats are still being declared but Labour have won enough seats to retain Haringey.

New mayor plans to abolish her role

Rokhsana Fiaz

Newly elected Rohksana Fiaz says she intends to hold a referendum during her four-year term.

Read more

Labour's Jewish vote 'collapsed in Redbridge' - MP

View more on twitter

Labour retains Hackney

Results are still being declared but Hackney have retained control of the council having so fr won 29 of 57 available.

Almost neck-and-neck halfway through counting in Harrow

View more on twitter

The council was won by Labour in 2014.

Many Jews 'don't feel comfortable' voting Labour - Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan
BBC

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed there were lots of Jewish voters in London "who don’t feel comfortable voting Labour".

He told BBC News: "That can’t be right that anybody feels that our party is a safe place for someone that is an anti-Semitic person.

"Anti-Semiitism is racism. We should have no truck with that and we have to make sure we investigate any allegations against anybody."

He praised Jeremy Corbyn for tasking Labour's general secretary, Jennie Formby, with investigating all allegations "speedily".

He echoed other Labour figures in stressing it was Labour's best results in London since 1971 and said Jeremy Corbyn was the right man to take party forward to the next general election.

Labour wins all but one seat in Islington

Islington Town Hall
BBC

Another unsurprising result as Islington Council - home to Jeremy Corbyn's London constituency - stays red.

The party won almost all the seats - with just one going to the Green Party.

The boroughs still to declare final results

  • Hackney
  • Haringey
  • Harrow
  • Hounslow
  • Lambeth
  • Lewisham
  • Newham
  • Kingston-upon-Thames
  • Tower Hamlets

Watch: The results so far in London

How did the parties fair and has the political make-up of London changed?

Conservatives hold Bromley

Some seats are still to be declared but the Conservatives have retained the borough.

Labour hold Islington

Labour hold Islington

Results are still being declared in Islington but Labour have won enough seats to retain the council.

Rumours of Labour MP stepping down after count

The editor of PoliticsHome tweets...

View more on twitter

First declarations being made in Islington

View more on twitter

Wandsworth leader: This is a victory to relish

Ravi Govindia
BBC

The returning Leader of Wandsworth Ravi Govindia has said his party's victory one "my colleagues will be proud to relish".

Mr Govinda said the Conservatives had won because the local "brand is so strong".

He said: "It’s about saying this is where we have attention to detail.

"This is not about making grandiose statements."

Labour had "wasted an awful lot of effort and manpower," he said.

"They should reflect on a loss for them."

Results of Tower Hamlets Mayoral election

First count:

  • John Biggs (Lab) 37,619 (48.43%, +15.61%)
  • Rabina Khan (PATH) 13,113 (16.88%)
  • Ohid Ahmed (Aspire) 11,109 (14.30%)
  • Elaine Bagshaw (LD) 5,598 (7.21%, +4.88%)
  • Ciaran Jebb (Green) 3,365 (4.33%, -1.25%)
  • Hugo Pierre (TUSC) 728 (0.94%, -0.10%)

Eliminated after first count: Ohid Ahmed, Dr Anwara Ali, Elaine Bagshaw, Ciaran Jebb, Hugo Pierre

Second count:

  • John Biggs (Lab) 44,865
  • Rabina Khan (PATH) 16,878

Turnout: 40.6%

Mayoral victory 'absolutely awesome' - Rokhsana Fiaz

View more on twitter

Age divide grows between Labour and Conservative voters

Labour volunteers
Reuters

Prof John Curtice says the BBC's key ward results continue to show marked differences in the pattern of performance between constituencies with a young and an older age profile.

Labour's vote is up on average by as much as 11 points in wards where more than 35% of voters are aged between 18 and 34, but is up by just four points where the proportion of younger voters is less than 20%.

Conversely, the Conservative vote is up by eight points on average in wards where there are relatively few younger voters, but is down by a point in those wards where there are more younger voters.

"These results appear to provide further proof of the growing age divide in Conservative and Labour support," he said.

Full results for Hackney mayoral election

  • Philip Glanville (Lab) 42,645 (65.93%, +5.55%)
  • Imtiyaz Lunat (C) 7,183 (11.10%, -0.50%)
  • Alastair Binnie-Lubbock (Green) 6,774 (10.47%, -7.04%)
  • Pauline Pearce (LD) 4,846 (7.49%, +1.82%)
  • Harini Iyengar (Women) 2,659 (4.11%)
  • Vernon Williams (Ind) 577 (0.89%, +0.89%)

Turnout: 36%

Labour win big in Redbridge

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Labour strengthened their majority in Redbridge in the local elections, gaining 15 seats.

Councillor Jas Athwal's group won a formidable 51 seats, to the Conservatives' 12 and the Labour group leader retained his position.

Mr Athwal said: "I met Jeremy Corbyn last week. I told him, come down to Redbridge, we're going to win big. He looked at me as if to say, are you sure? I will definitely invite him down now.

"We've got to reflect. We've spent four years managing finances, now we need to spend four years delivering for residents."

However, it wasn't all good news for Labour with some seats incredibly close and hard fought.

Councillor Lloyd Duddridge missed out on a seat in Bridge ward by a fractional 11 votes which Mr Athwal said felt like "a defeat."

The voting was similarly close in Churchfield ward, resulting in another shock departure as Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Gwyneth Deakins also lost her seat.

