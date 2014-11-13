BBC Local Live London as it happened

The works come from 18 of China's most acclaimed contemporary ceramicists some of whom have never exhibited outside of China. The exhibition takes place on the 18 and 19 November.
This evening and tonight it will be breezy and cloudy with occasional rain through the evening. Rain will become more persistent and turn heavy in places around dawn with winds picking up again, although it will stay relatively mild.
Lows of 10C (50F).
new-look Local Live page and today we used this wonderful photo by Jason Hawkes of the city's skyline as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the capital.
Have you taken a photo of your part of London which you think would be suitable? If so, email it in high resolution (2048 x 1152 or 1680 x 945) to london.locallive@bbc.co.uk.
Sharon Treharne, 36, from Lewisham, was having a drink in Greenwich when the man fell unconscious. Sharon, who a few weeks earlier had received St John Ambulance First aid at work training, placed him in the recovery position, clearing his mouth and nose of blood and waited for the ambulance to arrive.
While the man's life was saved, Sharon's date did not work out.
Green Park station is currently closed while we deal with a trespasser on the track.
Lionhearts return to world series
Great Britain will aim to maximise participants at Rio 2016 by re-entering a
What do you think? You can listen live to BBC London 94.9 and contact the team on 020 7224 2000.
"I'm sorry Santa, you can't park that here!" ...must be the @Kingstonfirst #Kingston Christmas Lights Switch-On!!
The lead story at 17:00 on BBC London 94.9: A woman who orchestrated a "revenge rape" on a teenager whom she believed was spreading rumours has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in a young offenders institute.
58% of women 'take unlicensed minicabs'
A survey of 1,500 London women has revealed 58% have knowingly taken an unlicensed minicab home.
The research by
Bounce, a mini-cab app, also found 52% of those asked aged 18-24 ranked either price or a quick pick up above safety when planning a journey while one in three respondents "regularly" felt unsafe while waiting for a cab.
Murray takes on Federer
Roger Federer expects Andy Murray to be boosted by his recent form
Construction will begin in spring 2015 and it is hoped the line, which will be extended from Kennington to Battersea, will open by 2020.
The lead story in the capital at 16:00: A woman who orchestrated a "revenge rape" on a teenager who she believed was spreading rumours has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in a young offenders institute.
Once known as Britain's Hollywood, it was originally called Neptune Studios and quickly became a cornerstone of the British film and television industry with classics such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones and The Saint all made there.
More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to prevent American dating coach Julien Blanc entering the UK for a tour after critics said he promotes "sexual assault" and teaches men to "violate women".
As part of a £4bn scheme, some segregated cycle lanes have been included which Transport for London (TfL) hopes will improve safety.
The top story at 14:00 on BBC London 94.9: A young mother from north London, Amal El-Wahabi, who became the first Briton to be convicted of funding jihadists in Syria, has been jailed for 28 months and seven days at the Old Bailey.
Delays between #WatfordJunction and London Euston / Clapham Junction expected until 15:30.
'Snitch' rape case sentencing
At the sentencing Old Bailey Judge Jeremy Dunne said: "This was no game. This was no childish folly. This was a wicked crime" and told rapist Lacquan Weekes: "You have shown not one iota of remorse for what you did."
The Metropolitan Police said Aliyah Weekes forced the girl into being raped after she accused the victim of telling others about private information which Weekes told her in confidence.
'Snitch' rape case sentencing
A teenager has been sentenced to five years in detention for
Office for National Statistics said the soaring cost of housing, as well as concerns about raising children in the metropolis, are the most probable causes for this pattern. Overall, 197,000 internal migrants moved to London in 2013, while 252,000 moved out.
Greenpeace 'tackle' Shell advert
Greenpeace activists have climbed a railway bridge next to Waterloo station to attach a billboard, facing Shell's London offices, in protest at the company's latest advertising campaign.
Shell's latest ad portrays a girl reading a book by lamp, with the caption "let's keep the lights on when she's your age" with a polar bear on her bedside table. The activists mocked up their own advert which read "let's keep the drills on, so the Arctic's gone when she's your age".
Erik Bonino from
Shell UK said "It is disappointing that Greenpeace chooses to focus on mounting publicity stunts rather than engage constructively in the debate. The reality is that hydrocarbons will remain a major part of the world's energy system for many years."
Messi in Romford
Football's international superstar Lionel Messi paid a visit to Romford this week - but was it for the famous market stall bargains, a night in South Street's clubs, or a flutter at the race track?
That's all for Local live today. Duncan Smith will be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for London. Have a good evening.
Livingstone urges 'hit squad' protest
Ken Livingstone has been criticised after heencouraged people to make the lives of a so-called government hit squad "intolerable".
Last week, the government announced it would send in commissioners to Tower Hamlets Council to oversee how it handed out grants and sold property.
The ex-mayor said people should protest outside the commissioners' homes.
Calling creative problem solvers…could your innovative ideas make a difference in our hospitals? #improvementsprint
Great Britain will aim to maximise participants at Rio 2016 by re-entering a British Lionhearts team into the World Series of Boxing.
The Lionhearts will be based in London and will enable amateurs to be paid to compete as well as qualify for the Olympics in the event.
On Drivetime, Eddie Nestor is talking about a petition which thousands of people have signedagainst "pick-up artist" Julien Blanc coming to the UK. The American has a tour planned next February teaching men how to attract women, but critics say his methods are sexually abusive.
What do you think? You can listen live to BBC London 94.9 and contact the team on 020 7224 2000.
Roger Federer expects Andy Murray to be boosted by his recent formwhen they meet in the ATP World Tour Finals in London later tonight.
Both men will be vying for a place in the semi-finals at the O2 Arena in the match which starts at 20:00. Kei Nishikori has just beaten David Ferrer 4-6 6-4 6-1.
'Oxford Street has worst pollution'
Northern Line extension gets go-ahead
London Underground's Northern Line extension to Batterseahas been given the go-ahead.
Construction will begin in spring 2015 and it is hoped the line, which will be extended from Kennington to Battersea, will open by 2020.
The Ham & High property section is running aHow Well Do You Know Hampstead? quiz. Go on, test yourself.
Delays over Hackney restaurant fire
There is disruption both ways on the A107 Mare Street, at the Brenthouse Road junction, in Hackney due to a fire at a restaurant.
Tall meets small
The word's tallest man Sultan Kosen, who is 8ft 3ins talls, and the world's smallest man, Chandra Dangi, who is 21.5 inches tall, have met for the first time as part of the 10thGuinness World Records Day in Westminster.
Raonic withdraws from World Tour Finals
Spain's David Ferrer, who is the first alternate, has stepped in to play Japan's Kei Nishikori.Live coverage on BBC Sport now.
The lead story at 15:00 on BBC London 94.9: A woman who orchestrated a "revenge rape" on a teenager who she believed was spreading rumours has been detained for four-and-a-half years.
In addition to #TubeImprovements already delivered, there are far more underway and planned.
Hunt for missing mother and son
Police in Dundee aresearching for 38-year-old Claire Justice and her son Kelvin, six, from the Craigie area of the city who have been missing since 2 November.
Mrs Justice is understood to have connections in London, andPolice Scotland is working closely with the Metropolitan Police on the case.
Petition against 'dating' tutor
More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to prevent American dating coach Julien Blanc entering the UK for a tour after critics said he promotes "sexual assault" and teaches men to "violate women".Visit London 24 for the full story.
Woman jailed for funding Syrian jihad
A London woman convicted offunding her husband's jihad in Syria has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 28 months.
Amal El-Wahabi, 28, tried to trick a friend into carrying 20,000 euros to Turkey.
Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC told El-Wahabi that she knew her husband Aine Davis was involved in fighting and she was sending him cash to help his cause.
Davis, a former drug dealer with a conviction for possessing a firearm, left the UK in July 2013.
Old Street could become public square
As part of a £4bn scheme, some segregated cycle lanes have been included which Transport for London (TfL) hopes will improve safety.
A teenager has been sentenced to five years in detention forraping a girl his sister said had "snitched" on her.
Lacquan Weekes, 18 was encouraged to carry out the attack in Willesden in April by his sister, Aliyah Weekes, 19. She was sentenced to four years in detention for aiding and abetting rape.
A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given an 18 month youth rehabilitation order for aiding and abetting rape.
Football's international superstar Lionel Messi paid a visit to Romford this week - but was it for the famous market stall bargains, a night in South Street's clubs, or a flutter at the race track?Romford Recorder has the full story.
Foo Fighters announce London tour dates
TheFoo Fighters have announced a new five-date tour of the UK for 2015.
The band will start at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on 25 May with the tour including two two nights at Wembley Stadium on 19 and 20 June.