London

BBC Local Live London as it happened

  Updates from Thursday 13 November 2014
  More from 08:00 on Friday

Goodnight

Beth Rose

BBC News Online

That's all for Local live today. Duncan Smith will be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for London. Have a good evening.

Pop-up exhibition

Twenty-five pieces of contemporary Chinese ceramic art will go on display in the UK for the first time in a two-day pop-up show at the

British Museum.

Highheels by Lu Yunhua
British Museum

The works come from 18 of China's most acclaimed contemporary ceramicists some of whom have never exhibited outside of China. The exhibition takes place on the 18 and 19 November.

Rainy but mild

This evening and tonight it will be breezy and cloudy with occasional rain through the evening. Rain will become more persistent and turn heavy in places around dawn with winds picking up again, although it will stay relatively mild.

Lows of 10C (50F).

Get your picture noticed

We've launched a

new-look Local Live page and today we used this wonderful photo by Jason Hawkes of the city's skyline as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the capital.

London skyline
Jason Hawkes

Have you taken a photo of your part of London which you think would be suitable? If so, email it in high resolution (2048 x 1152 or 1680 x 945) to

london.locallive@bbc.co.uk.

BBC London News

Asad Ahmad

Presenter, BBC London

Join me at 18:30 on

BBC One when we report on a brother and sister, jailed for their part in a
revenge rape. The judge at the Old Bailey, described the rape as a "truly wicked offence".

And find out more about the Philae probe landing on a moving comet and how some of the brains that made it possible are from London.

Livingstone urges 'hit squad' protest

Ken Livingstone has been criticised after he

encouraged people to make the lives of a so-called government hit squad "intolerable".

Ken Livingstone
Other

Last week, the government announced it would send in commissioners to Tower Hamlets Council to oversee how it handed out grants and sold property.

The ex-mayor said people should protest outside the commissioners' homes.

Problem solvers wanted

@ImperialNHS

The health trust

tweets: Calling creative problem solvers…could your innovative ideas
make a difference in our hospitals? #improvementsprint

Date to remember

A Londoner who was on a first date ended up saving the life of an elderly gentleman who collapsed and hit his head, according to

St John Ambulance.

Sharon Treharne
St John Ambulance

Sharon Treharne, 36, from Lewisham, was having a drink in Greenwich when the man fell unconscious. Sharon, who a few weeks earlier had received St John Ambulance First aid at work training, placed him in the recovery position, clearing his mouth and nose of blood and waited for the ambulance to arrive.

While the man's life was saved, Sharon's date did not work out.

Green Park station closed

@piccadillyline

London Underground's team on the Piccadilly Line

tweets: Green Park station is currently closed while we deal with a trespasser on the track.

Lionhearts return to world series

Great Britain will aim to maximise participants at Rio 2016 by re-entering a

British Lionhearts team into the World Series of Boxing.

British Lionhearts
Getty Images

The Lionhearts will be based in London and will enable amateurs to be paid to compete as well as qualify for the Olympics in the event.

On air

BBC London 94.9

On Drivetime, Eddie Nestor is talking about a petition which thousands of people have signed

against "pick-up artist" Julien Blanc coming to the UK. The American has a tour planned next February teaching men how to attract women, but critics say his methods are sexually abusive.

What do you think? You can listen live to BBC London 94.9 and contact the team on 020 7224 2000.

Kingston reindeers

@MPSKingston

Scotland Yard's Kingston officers

tweet: "I'm sorry Santa, you can't park that here!" ...must be the
@Kingstonfirst #Kingston Christmas Lights Switch-On!!

Reindeer
Met Police

58% of women 'take unlicensed minicabs'

A survey of 1,500 London women has revealed 58% have knowingly taken an unlicensed minicab home.

The research by

Bounce, a mini-cab app, also found 52% of those asked aged 18-24 ranked either price or a quick pick up above safety when planning a journey while one in three respondents "regularly" felt unsafe while waiting for a cab.

Murray takes on Federer

Roger Federer expects Andy Murray to be boosted by his recent form

when they meet in the ATP World Tour Finals in London later tonight.

Andy Murray
Reuters

Both men will be vying for a place in the semi-finals at the O2 Arena in the match which starts at 20:00. Kei Nishikori has just beaten David Ferrer 4-6 6-4 6-1.

'Oxford Street has worst pollution'

The Guardian reports London Mayor Boris Johnson has been forced to accept that Oxford Street has some of the worst air pollution in the world.

Northern Line extension gets go-ahead

London Underground's Northern Line extension to Battersea

has been given the go-ahead.

Map of the new Tube extension
TfL

Construction will begin in spring 2015 and it is hoped the line, which will be extended from Kennington to Battersea, will open by 2020.

Watch: Elstree celebrates 100 years

It's 100 years since Elstree studios first opened its doors.

Once known as Britain's Hollywood, it was originally called Neptune Studios and quickly became a cornerstone of the British film and television industry with classics such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones and The Saint all made there.

Hampstead quiz

The Ham & High property section is running a

How Well Do You Know Hampstead? quiz. Go on, test yourself.

Delays over Hackney restaurant fire

There is disruption both ways on the A107 Mare Street, at the Brenthouse Road junction, in Hackney due to a fire at a restaurant.

Tall meets small

The word's tallest man Sultan Kosen, who is 8ft 3ins talls, and the world's smallest man, Chandra Dangi, who is 21.5 inches tall, have met for the first time as part of the 10th

Guinness World Records Day in Westminster.

Sultan Kosen and Chandra Dangi
PA

Tube improvements

@hamandcityline

London Underground's Hammersmith and City line

tweets: In addition to #TubeImprovements already delivered, there are far more underway and planned.
See what's coming

Hunt for missing mother and son

Police in Dundee are

searching for 38-year-old Claire Justice and her son Kelvin, six, from the Craigie area of the city who have been missing since 2 November.

Claire and Kelvin Justice
Police Scotland

Mrs Justice is understood to have connections in London, and

Police Scotland is working closely with the
Metropolitan Police on the case.

Petition against 'dating' tutor

More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to prevent American dating coach Julien Blanc entering the UK for a tour after critics said he promotes "sexual assault" and teaches men to "violate women".

Visit London 24 for the full story.

Woman jailed for funding Syrian jihad

A London woman convicted of

funding her husband's jihad in Syria has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 28 months.

Amal El-Wahabi, 28, tried to trick a friend into carrying 20,000 euros to Turkey.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC told El-Wahabi that she knew her husband Aine Davis was involved in fighting and she was sending him cash to help his cause.

Davis, a former drug dealer with a conviction for possessing a firearm, left the UK in July 2013.

Old Street could become public square

Old Street roundabout in east London could be transformed into a pedestrian square in plans to overhaul the area.

Old Street roundabout plans
TfL

As part of a £4bn scheme, some segregated cycle lanes have been included which Transport for London (TfL) hopes will improve safety.

Rail delays

@nationalrailenq

National Rail Enquiries

tweets: Delays between #WatfordJunction and London Euston / Clapham Junction expected until 15:30.

'Snitch' rape case sentencing

At the sentencing Old Bailey Judge Jeremy Dunne said: "This was no game. This was no childish folly. This was a wicked crime" and told rapist Lacquan Weekes: "You have shown not one iota of remorse for what you did."

The Metropolitan Police said Aliyah Weekes forced the girl into being raped after she accused the victim of telling others about private information which Weekes told her in confidence.

'Snitch' rape case sentencing

A teenager has been sentenced to five years in detention for

raping a girl his sister said had "snitched" on her.

Aliyah and Lacquan Weekes
Met Police

Lacquan Weekes, 18 was encouraged to carry out the attack in Willesden in April by his sister, Aliyah Weekes, 19. She was sentenced to four years in detention for aiding and abetting rape.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given an 18 month youth rehabilitation order for aiding and abetting rape.

BBC London News

Katharine Carpenter

Reporter and presenter

Join us for the the lunchtime news at 13:30 on

BBC One: Our Home Affairs Correspondent, Guy Smith has been in court for the sentencing of a 19-year-old woman who encouraged her brother to rape another teenager, as punishment for being a "snitch".

Plus, we'll be looking at 100 years of history as Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire celebrate a century of movie making.

Over 30s leaving London

People aged 30 and over are more likely to leave London, than move into the capital from elsewhere in England and Wales.

The

Office for National Statistics said the soaring cost of housing, as well as concerns about raising children in the metropolis, are the most probable causes for this pattern. Overall, 197,000 internal migrants moved to London in 2013, while 252,000 moved out.

Greenpeace 'tackle' Shell advert

Greenpeace activists have climbed a railway bridge next to Waterloo station to attach a billboard, facing Shell's London offices, in protest at the company's latest advertising campaign.

Greenpeace protest
Greenpeace

Shell's latest ad portrays a girl reading a book by

Erik Bonino from

Shell UK said "It is disappointing that Greenpeace chooses to focus on mounting publicity stunts rather than engage constructively in the debate. The reality is that hydrocarbons will remain a major part of the world's energy system for many years."

Messi in Romford

Football's international superstar Lionel Messi paid a visit to Romford this week - but was it for the famous market stall bargains, a night in South Street's clubs, or a flutter at the race track?

Romford Recorder has the full story.

Foo Fighters announce London tour dates

The

Foo Fighters have announced a new five-date tour of the UK for 2015.

Dave Ghrol
BBC

The band will start at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on 25 May with the tour including two two nights at Wembley Stadium on 19 and 20 June.

