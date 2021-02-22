Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

After a week with no bin collections in North Kesteven, it's hoped that crews should be back out across North Kesteven from today.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The rounds had to be stopped last week because too many workers were off due to Covid-19.

Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council, says they've still got things to check before the bin service is fully back to businesses as usual.

"It's looking good. It's not 100%, because we have to do those final checks and make sure we've got enough people in place to be able to run the service.

"I'm hoping very much it'll be a full service, but we'd ask people to bear with us if, for any reason at all, we don't have a full complement of crews."