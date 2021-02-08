Lincs collage
Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Roads closed and collisions because of snow

    A number of roads are now closed in Lincolnshire because of the snow:

    A158 Horncastle to Partney – closed

    A153 Louth to Horncastle – closed

    A157 Between Wragby and Louth – passable but HGV’s are struggling.

    Meanwhile Lincolnshire Police say there's been more than 20 collisions in the county so far this morning.

  2. Snow causes travel problems in Lincs

    Snow is causing problems on the roads in Lincolnshire this morning.

    The A158 Skegness Road between Horncastle and Partney is blocked.

    Lincolnshire County Council says it will be sending out snow ploughs.

  3. Storm Darcy leads to heavy snow forecasts

    Heavy snow is forecast for Lincolnshire, with severe weather warnings in force.

    An amber warning for snow - meaning travel disruption and power cuts are likely - is in place across central and northern parts of the region until 14:00 on Monday.

    A yellow weather warning - meaning possible travel disruption - is in place across the remainder of Lincolnshire.

    There could also be as much as 15cm in parts of the East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber, particularly over the Lincolnshire Wolds.

