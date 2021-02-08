Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Heavy snow is forecast for Lincolnshire, with severe weather warnings in force.

An amber warning for snow - meaning travel disruption and power cuts are likely - is in place across central and northern parts of the region until 14:00 on Monday.

A yellow weather warning - meaning possible travel disruption - is in place across the remainder of Lincolnshire.

There could also be as much as 15cm in parts of the East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber, particularly over the Lincolnshire Wolds.