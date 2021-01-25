Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Snow and ice is causing problems for parts of Lincolnshire. Several schools have closed in the south of the county, online lessons will still go ahead. Meanwhile motorists are being warned that roads are still dangerous in some parts following yesterdays bad weather.
Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
After a frosty and clear start to the day, there will be crisp sunshine. It will stay dry and fine for the rest of the day but with a moderate westerly breeze.
This evening will be chilly, dry and clear. Into the night, it will stay dry but cloud cover will increase from the south-west. Staying breezy.