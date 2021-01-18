Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

It's dry through the day on the forecast - but that all changes this evening. The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for rain across much of England from 00:01 on Tuesday. That means spells of prolonged and heavy rain may lead to flooding and disruption to travel in places The warning also says homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings Driving conditions will be affected and delays or cancellations to trains and buses are possible. You can find out more here .
