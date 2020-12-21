Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Construction work has started on the second phase of Lincoln's Science and Innovation Park. It's hoped the £3m building on the edge of the University of Lincoln campus will attract new high-tech companies. It will also allow existing tenants to expand, such as cybersecurity firm Kryptokloud - which produces cyber security products for education.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Liz Lake and AssociatesCopyright: Liz Lake and Associates
Expansion plans for Science Park
Construction work has started on the second phase of Lincoln's Science and Innovation Park.
It's hoped the £3m building on the edge of the University of Lincoln campus will attract new high-tech companies.
It will also allow existing tenants to expand, such as cybersecurity firm Kryptokloud - which produces cyber security products for education.