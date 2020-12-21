Lincs collage
Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Expansion plans for Science Park

    Construction work has started on the second phase of Lincoln's Science and Innovation Park.

    Lincoln Science Park extension
    Copyright: Liz Lake and Associates

    It's hoped the £3m building on the edge of the University of Lincoln campus will attract new high-tech companies.

    It will also allow existing tenants to expand, such as cybersecurity firm Kryptokloud - which produces cyber security products for education.

    Quote Message: We're excitedly watching the building developments from our back window - we hope it means that there will be many more tech companies joining us from Rona McKenzie Kryptocloud
    Rona McKenzieKryptocloud
