Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Fishtoft cordon still in place

    A police cordon is still in place in Fishtoft after the death of a 12-year-old boy over the weekend.

    Scene in Fishtoft, Boston
    Copyright: BBC

    Roberts Buncis was found on a patch of land behind Alcorn Green on Saturday.

    The area between Alcorn Green and Woodthorpe Avenue is still cordoned off.and a bouquet of flowers has been left at the scene.

    Lincolnshire Police said a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with murder.

    A 19-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

    Scene in Fishtoft, Boston
    Copyright: BBC

    Det Supt Martyn Parker: "This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life.

    "The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond."

