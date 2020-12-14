Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A police cordon is still in place in Fishtoft after the death of a 12-year-old boy over the weekend. Roberts Buncis was found on a patch of land behind Alcorn Green on Saturday. The area between Alcorn Green and Woodthorpe Avenue is still cordoned off.and a bouquet of flowers has been left at the scene. Lincolnshire Police said a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with murder. A 19-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody. Det Supt Martyn Parker: "This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life. "The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Fishtoft cordon still in place
A police cordon is still in place in Fishtoft after the death of a 12-year-old boy over the weekend.
Roberts Buncis was found on a patch of land behind Alcorn Green on Saturday.
The area between Alcorn Green and Woodthorpe Avenue is still cordoned off.and a bouquet of flowers has been left at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police said a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with murder.
A 19-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Det Supt Martyn Parker: "This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life.
"The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond."
Teenager charged with murder of boy, 12, in Fishtoft
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy found dead in Lincolnshire.
Roberts Buncis was found on a patch of common land behind Alcorn Green in Fishtoft, near Boston, on Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police said a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, had been charged with murder and was due to appear in court later.
The force said a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody.