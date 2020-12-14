Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A police cordon is still in place in Fishtoft after the death of a 12-year-old boy over the weekend.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Roberts Buncis was found on a patch of land behind Alcorn Green on Saturday.

The area between Alcorn Green and Woodthorpe Avenue is still cordoned off.and a bouquet of flowers has been left at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police said a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with murder.

A 19-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Det Supt Martyn Parker: "This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life.

"The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond."