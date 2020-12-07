Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

People in Lincolnshire will be amongst the first in the world to be vaccinated against coronavirus. United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has been chosen as one of 50 hubs to start rolling out the Pfizer/BioNtech jab from tomorrow. Care staff and the over 80s will be amongst the first to get it. You can find out how the vaccine works below:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
GoogleCopyright: Google BBCCopyright: BBC
Hospitals get ready to start vaccinating
People in Lincolnshire will be amongst the first in the world to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has been chosen as one of 50 hubs to start rolling out the Pfizer/BioNtech jab from tomorrow.
Care staff and the over 80s will be amongst the first to get it.
You can find out how the vaccine works below:
Lincolnshire's weather today
A gloomy day is forecast across Lincolnshire today.
You can find your local forecast here.