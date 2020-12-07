Lincs collage
Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Hospitals get ready to start vaccinating

    People in Lincolnshire will be amongst the first in the world to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

    Lincoln County Hospital
    Copyright: Google

    United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has been chosen as one of 50 hubs to start rolling out the Pfizer/BioNtech jab from tomorrow.

    Care staff and the over 80s will be amongst the first to get it.

    You can find out how the vaccine works below:

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid-19: How does the new Pfizer vaccine work?
