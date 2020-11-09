Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A murky day with cloud, low cloud and mist. The morning should remain largely dry but a few showers are expected in the afternoon. Mild for November with a gentle south-easterly wind. Tonight, it will remain rather cloudy, foggy and misty with further showers or more general rain at times through the night. Staying mild and calm:
Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
