Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A wet morning with a scattering of showers blowing in from the west. Showers will mostly ease throughout the afternoon with cloud breaking up. Winds will remain blustery. A dry night with plenty of clear spells, especially in the first half of the night. Towards sunrise, a band of cloud will push in from the west. Winds will weaken throughout the night.
Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
