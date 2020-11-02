Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

preview
13
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    A wet morning with a scattering of showers blowing in from the west.

    Showers will mostly ease throughout the afternoon with cloud breaking up. Winds will remain blustery.

    A dry night with plenty of clear spells, especially in the first half of the night.

    Towards sunrise, a band of cloud will push in from the west.

    Winds will weaken throughout the night.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top