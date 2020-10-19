Lincs collage
Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. National 'circuit break' could damage Lincolnshire - MP

    A national "circuit-breaking" lockdown would damage places like rural Lincolnshire where there are much lower Covid-19 infection rates than in other areas, one of the county's MPs has said.

    Caroline Johnson, Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, is one of 20 MPs who've signed a letter urging Labour leader Keir Starmer to back regional control measures instead.

    It comes as the Welsh government could announce a short national lockdown as early as today in what is being described as a "firebreak" against rising coronavirus cases.

