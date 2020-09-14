Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A dry, fine and very warm day. Perfect sunshine throughout this afternoon. Temperatures will widely reach into the high 20s Celsius, making it exceptionally warm for mid-September. Dry and warm this evening with perfect sunshine before sunset. Staying dry, calm and clear overnight:
Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
