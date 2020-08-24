Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Remaining mostly dry this afternoon with a few sunny spells and some areas of patchy cloud. Winds will be light. Tonight, there will be clear spells at first, but it will cloud over from the south-west later on. This will bring heavy rain and strong winds to most areas for the second half of the night.
Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
