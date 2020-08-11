Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Posted at 6:586:58Envelope updateSevere accident: A159 Lincolnshire both waysBBC News TravelA159 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between High Street and Scotter Road.A159 Lincolnshire - A159 in Scotter closed in both directions between the High Street junction and the Scotter Road junction, because of an accident.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe accident: A159 Lincolnshire both ways
A159 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between High Street and Scotter Road.
A159 Lincolnshire - A159 in Scotter closed in both directions between the High Street junction and the Scotter Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time