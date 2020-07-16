Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A series of drive-in concerts planned for the Lincolnshire Showground have been cancelled after the organisers said the fear of localised lockdowns made it "impossible to continue with confidence".

Live Nation announced plans last month to host the socially distanced events at 12 venues across the country, with acts including Tony Hadley, The Streets, Sigala and Marc Almond set to perform.

The 300-car gigs had been designed to provide a safe alternative to the many events that have been cancelled.

However, in an email sent to ticket holders, organiser Live Nation said: "The latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.

"We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again.

"Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days."

Jayne Southall form the Lincolnshire Showground said: "Things are changing all the time with Covid 19 and [the organisers] have to make the decision at the time based on the facts that they have and the decision they have made is that it can't go ahead for public safety reasons."