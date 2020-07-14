Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Firefighters have been tackling a lorry fire on the A15 this morning.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between Bonby and Barnetby and resulted in the road being closed in both directions.
Humberside Fire and Rescue shared pictures on social media of the lorry, saying the fire is now out but "due to the need to ensure residue from the products is safe the road may be closed for some time".
A short time ago Humberside Police tweeted to say the northbound carriageway had reopened.
Sleaford Christmas Market cancelled over coronavirus fears
A second Lincolnshire Christmas market has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers of Sleaford Christmas market, which had been due to take place on 29 November, say they had made the "difficult decision" to cancel due to concerns over the health and safety of visitors and traders.
In a statement the Sleaford Christmas Market Group said: "Several thousand people attend the event and it would be impossible to adhere to the social distancing rules in the current climate.
"The event takes 11 months to organise and prepare for and we are very disappointed and saddened to have to make this decision."
On Thursday it was announced that Lincoln Christmas market, which has been running since 1982, had been cancelled over concerns about social distancing.