Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Firefighters have been tackling a lorry fire on the A15 this morning.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Copyright: Humberside Fire and Rescue

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between Bonby and Barnetby and resulted in the road being closed in both directions.

Humberside Fire and Rescue shared pictures on social media of the lorry, saying the fire is now out but "due to the need to ensure residue from the products is safe the road may be closed for some time".

A short time ago Humberside Police tweeted to say the northbound carriageway had reopened.