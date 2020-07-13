Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Lincs collage
  1. Motorcyclist dies after collision with car

    A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A153 near Belchford.

    Lincolnshire Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured when his bike collided with a Honda Jazz on the A153 at Belchford crossroads at about 14:05 on Sunday. He died later the same day.

    The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

    The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash cam footage of the collision to come forward.

