Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

BBCCopyright: BBC
Lincolnshire's Friday weather forecast
We're in for a cloudy start with some scattered showers, then, as the day progresses, those showers will develop further into the late afternoon. Some may be heavy or sharp at times and possibly thundery.
Staying mostly cloudy this evening any lingering storms will fade away. The occasional sharp shower will still be possible for a time. Some clear spells towards the end of the night.
Witness appeal after cyclist found with facial injuries
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was found with facial injuries in Scunthorpe.
The woman and her badly damaged bike were discovered by emergency service workers in Low Leys Road at about 23:20 on Wednesday.
Humberside Police say they think she may have been struck by a vehicle which didn’t stop at the scene.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.