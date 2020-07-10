Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Lincolnshire's Friday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    We're in for a cloudy start with some scattered showers, then, as the day progresses, those showers will develop further into the late afternoon. Some may be heavy or sharp at times and possibly thundery.

    Staying mostly cloudy this evening any lingering storms will fade away. The occasional sharp shower will still be possible for a time. Some clear spells towards the end of the night.

    weather graphic
  2. Witness appeal after cyclist found with facial injuries

    Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was found with facial injuries in Scunthorpe.

    Police jacket
    The woman and her badly damaged bike were discovered by emergency service workers in Low Leys Road at about 23:20 on Wednesday.

    Humberside Police say they think she may have been struck by a vehicle which didn’t stop at the scene.

    The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

