Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Three police officers assaulted in Wainfleet

    Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers following an incident in Wainfleet.

    Wainfleet Market place
    Copyright: Google

    Lincolnshire Police say three officers were attacked in Market Place at about 17:35 on Monday.

    The force said as a result of the assault more officers were deployed to the area and two men were arrested in connection with the incident. Both men are being held in police custody.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

