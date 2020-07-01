Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

More than 200 patients were discharged into care homes without being tested for Covid-19 by a trust which runs three hospitals, it has been revealed. Between 1 March and 15 April, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) discharged 273 people to care homes, 39 of whom were tested . The trust runs Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital. The trust has said it was following guidance at the time.
Covid 19: Hospitals discharged more than 230 without tests
