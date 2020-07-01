Lincs collage
Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Covid 19: Hospitals discharged more than 230 without tests

    More than 200 patients were discharged into care homes without being tested for Covid-19 by a trust which runs three hospitals, it has been revealed.

    Stamford and Rutland Hospital
    Copyright: Google

    Between 1 March and 15 April, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) discharged 273 people to care homes, 39 of whom were tested.

    The trust runs Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital.

    The trust has said it was following guidance at the time.

