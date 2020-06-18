Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

The family of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane have described plans to outlaw the "rough sex gone wrong" defence as "fantastic news".

Miss Millane, who studied at universty in Lincoln but was originally from Essex, was killed in New Zealand in December 2018.

Her killer said she died accidentally after asking to be strangled during sex, but his defence was rejected and he was convicted of her murder.

Minister Alex Chalk said it would be made clear in the Domestic Abuse Bill the defence was not acceptable.

The new legislation is due to come into force in England and Wales later this year.

