Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

A control panel from a nuclear plant has been sold at a Skegness auction house for just over £10,000. It went under the hammer on Tuesday after attracting a lot of attention from potential buyers from around the world. The panel is said to be from a recently decommissioned UK nuclear power plant - but the auction house won't reveal any further details as to where it was previously used.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Nuclear reactor control panel sells in Skegness for £10k
A control panel from a nuclear plant has been sold at a Skegness auction house for just over £10,000.
It went under the hammer on Tuesday after attracting a lot of attention from potential buyers from around the world.
The panel is said to be from a recently decommissioned UK nuclear power plant - but the auction house won't reveal any further details as to where it was previously used.