Lincs collage
Live

Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Nuclear reactor control panel sells in Skegness for £10k

    A control panel from a nuclear plant has been sold at a Skegness auction house for just over £10,000.

    nuclear plant control panel
    Copyright: Ramco

    It went under the hammer on Tuesday after attracting a lot of attention from potential buyers from around the world.

    The panel is said to be from a recently decommissioned UK nuclear power plant - but the auction house won't reveal any further details as to where it was previously used.

Back to top