Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Developers behind proposals for a £28m animal rendering plant in a Lincolnshire village have announced plans to resubmit plans which now include a new heritage site.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The plan was lodged by Lincoln Proteins Ltd for a site at Villa Farm in Norton Disney and would have seen the firm move from its Skellingthorpe factory.

But Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee unanimously refused the plan in February following concerns over heritage and location.

There were fears the facility would “overshadow” the Lancaster Bomber gateway sculpture being built off the A46.

Operations manager Alan Asker said: "We are pleased and excited to unveil our improved design which takes into consideration the heritage aspects of recent public opinion, we are looking forward to obtaining their views through further consultation."

When the plans were originally submitted there was objection from both local residents and North Kesteven District Council over odour and location.

The county council received 1,105 letters of objection. However, the developers said they have since made “extensive improvements”.

According to the new plans, the site will include a picnic area, children’s play area, a butterfly garden and a refreshments kiosk.

Further consultation is set to take place later this year before the plans are resubmitted to the county council.