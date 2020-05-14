Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Work is under way to make sure Lincolnshire's hospitals are ready should there be a second wave of coronavirus cases, according to the trust which runs the county's NHS hospitals.

A total of 121 people have died at sites run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) after testing postive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, another four people have died at sites run by smaller health trusts.

Andrew Morgan, ULHT chief executive, says while he hopes there isn't a second wave, the trust has "bed capacity, equipment capacity and staffing capacity".

"We are looking to refocus onto getting some essential services back up and running as quickly as possible, while making sure that if something goes badly wrong again with the virus then we've got the capacity to switch it," he added.