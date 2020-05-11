Lincs collage
Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

  1. Two bailed over man's murder in Boston

    Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Boston last week have been released on bail, police have confirmed.

    Norfolk Street, Boston
    Copyright: Google

    Officers were called to Norfolk Street at about 21:25 on Friday and found that a 57-year-old man had died.

    A woman, 50, and a man, 45, were arrested.

    Lincolnshire Police said officers were "keeping an open mind" over the circumstances surrounding the man's death

    Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with police.

