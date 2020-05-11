Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Boston last week have been released on bail, police have confirmed.

Google Copyright: Google

Officers were called to Norfolk Street at about 21:25 on Friday and found that a 57-year-old man had died.

A woman, 50, and a man, 45, were arrested.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were "keeping an open mind" over the circumstances surrounding the man's death

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with police.