Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

The Lincolnshire-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) looks set to return to the skies - but not for official displays while the coronavirus pandemic continues.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Ministry of Defence says the BBMF, which operates from RAF Coningsby, will be taking regular flights to maintain its authorisation to fly.
Flown by regular serving RAF Aircrew, the BBMF operates aircraft including spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster bomber.
From May to September each year, these aircraft can usually regularly be seen in the skies commemorating public and military events.
In a statement, the MOD says: "No decision has been taken on this year’s display season for all RAF display teams. The RAF will work with event organisers and adapt to the rapidly changing situation as it develops."
Coronavirus: Beach-goers challenged 80 miles from home
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Four adults from Nottingham told police their children "needed a change of air and view" when they were stopped on a beach in Lincolnshire.
Paul Glendell/Natural EnglandCopyright: Paul Glendell/Natural England
Officers said they challenged the group in Theddlethorpe on Wednesday - nearly 80 miles (129 km) from home.
"We have no words" the force said on Facebook.
The government has said people should "stay local" and not travel unnecessarily for exercise during the coronavirus outbreak.
Flood protection scheme for Lincolnshire village
Work is under way on a new scheme to protect up to 50 homes in Digby from flooding.
Rui Vera/PA WireCopyright: Rui Vera/PA Wire
Lincolnshire County Council is overseeing the £630,000 project to build a drainage channel on the east side of the village.
Once completed, the channel - between North Street and Station Road - will take rainwater away and into Digby Beck.
Three fatalities mark 'tragic day on roads' - Police
Thursday was "a tragic day on Lincolnshire's roads", police have said, after three men died in three separate crashes in the county.
BBCCopyright: BBC
A 33-year-old man died on the A15 near Cranwell when his BMW collided with an HGV at about 04:45 yesterday.
Then, at about 10:15, emergency services were called to the A17 at East Heckington after a crash involving a car and a lorry carrying pigs.
The 81-year-old driver of the car died at the scene, police have confirmed.
And a 68-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a lorry on the A1175 at Market Deeping at about 23:30 last night.
Lincolnshire Police say its thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died.
Investigations are continuing into each of these fatal crashes, police add.
Millions awarded to businesses during coronavirus crisis
East Lindsey District Council says it's handed out £20m of government money to small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The announcement comes after some businesses in the district claimed on social media that they've been waiting nearly a month for help.
But the authority says it has so far issued 2,000 grants and is still taking further applications.
Live Reporting
Charlotte Wright
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Historic aircraft return to Lincolnshire's skies
The Lincolnshire-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) looks set to return to the skies - but not for official displays while the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The Ministry of Defence says the BBMF, which operates from RAF Coningsby, will be taking regular flights to maintain its authorisation to fly.
Flown by regular serving RAF Aircrew, the BBMF operates aircraft including spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster bomber.
From May to September each year, these aircraft can usually regularly be seen in the skies commemorating public and military events.
In a statement, the MOD says: "No decision has been taken on this year’s display season for all RAF display teams. The RAF will work with event organisers and adapt to the rapidly changing situation as it develops."
Coronavirus: Beach-goers challenged 80 miles from home
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Four adults from Nottingham told police their children "needed a change of air and view" when they were stopped on a beach in Lincolnshire.
Officers said they challenged the group in Theddlethorpe on Wednesday - nearly 80 miles (129 km) from home.
"We have no words" the force said on Facebook.
The government has said people should "stay local" and not travel unnecessarily for exercise during the coronavirus outbreak.
Flood protection scheme for Lincolnshire village
Work is under way on a new scheme to protect up to 50 homes in Digby from flooding.
Lincolnshire County Council is overseeing the £630,000 project to build a drainage channel on the east side of the village.
Once completed, the channel - between North Street and Station Road - will take rainwater away and into Digby Beck.
Three fatalities mark 'tragic day on roads' - Police
Thursday was "a tragic day on Lincolnshire's roads", police have said, after three men died in three separate crashes in the county.
A 33-year-old man died on the A15 near Cranwell when his BMW collided with an HGV at about 04:45 yesterday.
Then, at about 10:15, emergency services were called to the A17 at East Heckington after a crash involving a car and a lorry carrying pigs.
The 81-year-old driver of the car died at the scene, police have confirmed.
And a 68-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a lorry on the A1175 at Market Deeping at about 23:30 last night.
Lincolnshire Police say its thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died.
Investigations are continuing into each of these fatal crashes, police add.
Millions awarded to businesses during coronavirus crisis
East Lindsey District Council says it's handed out £20m of government money to small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement comes after some businesses in the district claimed on social media that they've been waiting nearly a month for help.
But the authority says it has so far issued 2,000 grants and is still taking further applications.