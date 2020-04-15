Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Firms urged to apply for government cash during pandemic
Firms in Lincolnshire are being urged to apply for government grants to help them survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
The region's councils have been given about £200m to distribute to small businesses.
The Federation of Small Businesses in the county says most firms will benefit, but hopes further measures will be introduced.
Katrina Pierce, from the federation, says: "We haven't successfully supported absolutely everyone in our economy."
Quote Message: There are some groups who feel little bit out of scope and like they've been left behind. So we're seeking evidence of this, and to tell as many stories as we can of people who are not covered so we can continue to take this evidence to Westminster and tell the Chancellor we're not there yet. from Katrina Pierce Federation of Small Businesses, Lincolnshire
