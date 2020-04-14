Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Police are renewing their appeal for help identifying the body of a woman found in a river in Deeping St James at the weekend.

Police were called to the River Welland near houses on Eastgate at about 07:30 on Sunday morning after a call from a local resident.

The woman's body was recovered from the water and her death is currently being treated as unexplained, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The force has now released a more detailed description which it hopes will jog someone's memory.

The woman is thought to be in her late 70s-80s, about 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with white/grey hair.

She was wearing a brown tartan woollen coat with a hood, over a bright orange top, a brown silk headscarf worn round the neck, cream trousers, blue socks and blue sandals.

It is possible she may have used a wooden walking stick with a curved handle, officers say.

Anyone with information about who the woman might be is being asked to contact police.