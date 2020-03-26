Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Lincolnshire County Council has closed nine of its adult day centres due to falling numbers created by people self-isolating.

Gainsborough, Market Rasen, Skegness, Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Sleaford, Stamford and Spalding centres have all been closed by the authority.

Council leader Martin Hill said the authority had been continuing to protect services for the most vulnerable but had taken the decision due to the falling numbers.

“Although these are difficult decisions, they are the right ones,” he said.

Ancaster, Grantham and Mablethorpe centres will remain open on reduced hours, however, for a select few users with no other source of care.