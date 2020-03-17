Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Lincolnshire MP is asking the government to test frontline NHS workers for coronavirus after one of the county's GPs self-isolated.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Copyright: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, says NHS workers should be tested if they develop symptoms.

His call comes after Dr Simon Taylor, from the Caskgate Surgery in Gainsborough, revealed he's self-isolated after developing a cough.

On Facebook, Dr Taylor said a test would determine if he really needed to stay at home at a time when the NHS is under increasing pressure.

A national petition calling for frontline NHS workers to be tested has reached about 43,000 signatures.