Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Investigators are set to reveal what caused a plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

The Piper Malibu plane carrying the 28-year-old striker from Nantes, France to his new club Cardiff City crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019.

The body of the Argentinian player was recovered from the wreckage, but the body of Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has never been found.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) will publish its report later.